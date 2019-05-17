Dubai: Woman aged between 20 to 28 are the biggest market for car registration plates with numbers that refer to special moments in life, according to recent statistics issued by the Licencing Agency of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Statistics show that most buyers opt for their date of birth, the date of their wedding or graduation or even that of a promotion.

Jamal Hashim Al Sada, Director of Vehicles Licensing at the RTA, said women make up the majority of people who use the Special Moments Number Plates service. “In 2018, we sold 659 distinguished number plates, and 55 per cent of the total buyers were women,” he said. “This is in part because we have made this service available for all customers of different nationalities and age groups,” he added.

The Special Moments Number Plates service allows customers to select a five-digit plate that bears numbers referring to key moments in their life, said Al Sada.

The service was first launched in 2016 at a price of Dh1,620 per plate for customers who were born from 1981 to 1998 with S-coded number plates, then it covered people who were born from 1967 to 2016. It is now open for all age groups with V, U, T, S-coded plates.