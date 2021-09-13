Also in this package
- In Pictures: Gulf’s construction sector has a packed project portfolio and here are some of them
- Dubai's Filmfare Achievers Night: All the Bollywood and Pakistani stars attending the star-studded event
- COVID-19 in Dubai: A cheat sheet for parents of school-going kids
- Look! Hollywood celebrities Brad Pitt, Ben Stiller, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee watch Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic in US Open final
- UAE’s employers and workforces have an immediate priority – cut down stress
- LOOK! Meet the 24 players ready to fight it out at the Ryder Cup
Dubai: The UAE on Sunday announced that 38 individuals and 15 entities have been added on the list of terrorism, state news agency WAM said.
Details to follow