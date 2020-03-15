Dubai: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority has announced the closure of children's play areas across several facilities in line with the UAE's preventive measures against Coronavirus (COVID-19).
These include Al Qasba leisure and entertainment areas; Al Noor Island; playing area at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah; Al Montazah Parks; Al Hafiya Picnic; Maraya Art Center; Khorfakkan Beach; Souq Al Shanasiya playing area.
The closure is effective immediately, from March 15, until further notice.