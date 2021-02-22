Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will chair on Tuesday a ministerial retreat to discuss the UAE’s priorities for the next 50 years.
On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: My brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and I will chair a ministerial retreat tomorrow to discuss the UAE’s priorities for the next 50 years. We will discuss the form of our government, how to accelerate our development process and improve the business and economic environment in our country to achieve new paradigm shifts. The future belongs to those who imagine, design and implement it.”