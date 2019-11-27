Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday received Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, at the Presidential Flight.

“We welcome Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to your home, the UAE, among your brothers and family… We welcome you, the brother, the supporter, the partner, the ally and the loving. Welcome for the man who drives an ambitious and inspiring vision of the size and weight of his country. Welcome for Saudi Arabia in the UAE,” he tweeted.