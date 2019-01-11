Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Friday received Rahul Gandhi, President of the Indian National Congress.
Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai was present.
Shaikh Mohammad and Gandhi exchanged views on the historic friendship relations between the UAE and India on the official and popular levels, and stressed the importance of preserving these distinguished relations through setting up new bridges of communication between the two countries on various levels.
The meeting touched on the humanitarian principles on which the relations of nations and peoples must be based, including tolerance, understanding of others, coexistence and dialogue between different cultures and ethnicities.
For his part, Gandhi praised the UAE's cultural renaissance achieved on all levels and principles of tolerance, love and equality among various segments of the UAE society, which has become a civilized and humanitarian model for all peoples. He noted that the Year of Tolerance reflects the vision and values of the UAE leadership, government and people.
The meeting was attended by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.