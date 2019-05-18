Al Ain: Al Ain Police have warned motorists against leaving their vehicles running and unlocked while attending to personal needs, which may lead to thieves stealing their vehicles.

Colonel Mubarak Saif Al Sabousi, director of Al Ain Police Department stressed the importance of leaving a car engine running, adding that some motorists leave their children or infants in the car for hours, which put their lives at risk.

Under the Federal Traffic Law, leaving an unattended car engine running can attract a fine of Dh300 according to article number 62.