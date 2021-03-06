Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) held 103,899 court hearings remotely, and completed a total of 160,482 judicial requests within 11 months.
"The achievements made by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and the qualitative leap in the provision of remote judicial and legal services are the result of the vision of our wise leadership. Their continued efforts to develop and enact numerous legislations and laws to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in various fields has supported the competitiveness of the Abu Dhabi Government," said Youssef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD undersecretary.
Speaking during the launch of the report on the ADJD's activities, Al Abri said that the amount of work carried out by the ADJD during the coronavirus pandemic has been supported by the latest technological infrastructure, and executed by qualified professionals. The undersecretary added that immediate steps were taken to deal with the impact the COVID-19 outbreak and to ensure transactions using the latest tools.
Strong numbers
The statistical report showed that the ADJD processed 160,482 judicial requests remotely, while 103,899 court hearings were held via videoconferencing technology. The remote court hearings system was fully activated in all Abu Dhabi courts between April 2020 and the end of February 2021, in line with the implementation of protective measures and the adoption of procedures for the continuity of judicial services. A total of 61,979 new cases were registered remotely during the same period, while the number of cases deliberated reached 80,303. The Enforcement Division, on the other hand, completed work on 123,422 cases.
At the same time, the Public Prosecution received 51,352, and issued 13,839 criminal orders. A total of 23,325 referral orders were received, 11,512 investigations were conducted remotely. There were 52,525 electronic requests, and 54,634 proceedings for the enforcement of judgements.
The Notary Public and Authentication Division at the ADJD also carried out 90,360 transactions through videoconferencing platforms, 39,180 authentication procedures, 5,082 marriage contracts, and 1,725 Non-Muslim will transactions.
Meanwhile, 31,000 court users benefitted from legal counselling services provided by the Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division. The Division held 3,676 expert sessions by videoconference, whereas 3,461 lawyer and expert assignments was completed.
The Customer Happiness Centres carried out 129,900 operations, and customers reported an 81 per cent satisfaction rate.
A total of 64,455 interpretation sessions was also carried out by the Translation Section, and 2,634 legal translations were completed covering 20 languages and dialects.