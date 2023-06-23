Just in time for the Eid holidays and summer vacation, Al Ghurair Properties has launched Glitch , one of the largest state-of-the-art leisure and family entertainment centres in the region. Spread across 40,000 square feet on the second level of Al Ghurair Centre, it is packed with more than 30 interactive attractions catering to children, teens and the young at heart.

From Newton’s Wall that tests physical and mental strength to Kazu where wannabe ninjas can find out how strong and agile they are, Glitch offers non-stop excitement and fun for the whole family.

“The modern mall has transformed from being mere shopping destinations to being dynamic entertainment hubs and spaces for socialising,” explains Anwar Atari, CEO of Al Ghurair Properties – Residential and Commercial, which owns and operates Glitch. “We are committed to staying ahead of the curve by moving away from the traditional approach to presenting new offerings to customers. We custom-design our venues and attractions to be different, to meet the changing needs of new generations and exceed the expectations of our customers.”

With its varied offerings, Glitch achieves just that. It houses SkySurf, Dubai’s only indoor roller glider guaranteed to give you an adrenaline rush while zooming around the ceiling of the game park at 10 metres high. If you are terrified of heights, this is a safe way to conquer your fear.

It’s also home to BeastBowl, an eight-lane bowling centre fitted with state-of-the-art automated scoring from Brunswick. Round up your friends for a day out and show off your bowling skills.

Glitch has something for children as young as four too: the Pandora’s Peak. Its cotton candy clouds will allure them all the way to the top.

And if they are up to it, they can come down through the twists and turns of the Loop-de-Loop from a 10-metre-high platform.

Once you are done with the adventure games, head to the GamePort Arcade, Glitch’s very own gaming haven.

Thanks to the wide range of games on offer, it has something for everyone. Grown-ups can walk down memory lane with video games of their times, while youngsters can check out the latest in VR experiences. Either way, it promises endless hours of entertainment.

“We set out to create a unique, immersive experience that allows visitors to express their extra, let their hair down, and enjoy a day of non-stop fun and excitement. Our focus on adventure, active entertainment, and cutting-edge attractions is what sets us apart, and we're delighted to offer something truly different for families looking to create unforgettable memories together."

So get ready to #unleashtheextrainyou. With weekday packages starting at Dh35, it’s perfect for a day out with family and friends. A variety of snack options including kids’ favourites such as popcorn, slushies and sweets will keep visitors fed and energetic throughout the day.