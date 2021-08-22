The UAE electronics giant has some mind-blowing giveaways as DSS enters the final weeks

Video Credit: Supplied

The 24th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises still has a few weeks left to go, and shoppers continue to stock up on everything from luxury fashion labels to gorgeous furniture and glittering jewellery while the insane retail deals last.

And the fun isn’t done yet! As youngsters and their families begin the back-to-school preparations, leading UAE electronics brand Jumbo has some jaw-dropping giveaways coming up. Whether it’s online learning or face to face – and whether you’re a school pupil or a university student – you need to have the best electronics products for learning success.

So, customers who buy laptops, desktops and tablets worth Dh1,000 and above from Jumbo stores and Jumbo.ae will automatically be entered into an amazing raffle draw.

We all know education is one of the biggest expenses families deal with, which is why Jumbo is offering the chance to win a whopping Dh25,000 in school fees. The draw to announce the big cash prize winner will be held on September 12 and the result will be announced on the brand’s social media.

If that wasn’t enough, the go-to name in tech deals is also giving away a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go every day. Yes, you heard that right, a free laptop worth Dh2,999 each day! A total of 31 lucky winners will be chosen across UAE Jumbo stores.

To add to the summer giveaway madness, Jumbo customers can also save up to Dh1,000 with discounts, entertainment, hotel and staycation vouchers. This includes Dh150 additional flat off on laptops through Spotii, an instant flexible payment option that allows you to buy now and pay later in four instalments! What’s more? You get two free entry passes to the spectacular IMG World of Adventures when you buy an Intel-based laptop worth Dh2,000 and above.

Right now, Jumbo’s offers on the latest tech simply can’t be beaten – including the best laptop brands for studying on the go. Grab a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Lenovo Yoga Slim, HP Pavilion Laptop 14, Acer Nitro 5, or an Asus VivoBook 14 – whatever suits your lifestyle.

Image Credit: Supplied

With their portable and easy-to-use nature, tablets have also now become an electronic essential for students and teachers. Don’t miss the Jumbo back-to-school deals on Apple products such as iPad Air and iPad 8th Gen, Huawei MatePads, and Lenovo Tab P11 – as well as the latest cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy tablet S7FE.

Although online is the future, in-hand assignment copies still hold sway. So, pick up exclusive deals on printers including Brother Printer (DCP-L2550DW), HP Smart Tank 515 Wireless all-in-one Printer, and the Canon Pixma Printer (TS5140).

Hardware devices aren’t the only thing you need to get back to school. Jumbo offers you other accessories such as MS Office and kids’ earphones to get them school-prepped. Check out the exclusive offers on Microsoft 365 (Family, Personal and Business Standard) to organise your files, the virtual way.

The Jumbo DSS deals run until September 4 – don’t miss out!

For more information on the back-to-school deals, visit Jumbo.ae/back2school