Members of leading loyalty programme to get exclusive offers at top stores this weekend

It may be scorching hot outside, but inside Dubai’s malls things are getting even hotter – Dubai Summer Surprises is back with a bang and shoppers are loving the crazy promotions, world-class entertainment, and jaw-dropping competitions.

Highlights so far have included the SHARE Millionaire chance to win 1 million SHARE points with Majid Al Futtaim, incredible five-star hotel discounts and packages – many including free entrance to top attractions such as the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, plus a mind-boggling array of restaurant deals, concerts and comedy club offers, kids entertainment and much more.

Just when you think life can’t get more rewarding, get ready for an exclusive event that is the stuff of a shopaholic’s dream.

Over the weekend of August 19-21, the DSS 10% OFF MUSE Days will give members of the leading loyalty programme the chance to unlock exclusive members-only offers at participating stores in Dubai. The 10 per cent off includes new season collections for the first time ever – sales don’t come any more insane!

That’s not all. Members also get the chance to win one of ten fabulous prizes of Dh10,000 of MUSE points.

Through the MUSE Loyalty Programme, Chalhoub Group offers members access to a wide collection of luxury brands spread across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. From ready-to-wear and accessory brands Level Shoes, Michael Kors and Lacoste to luxury homeware destination Tanagra, and cult beauty brands L’Occitane, Faces and Nars – no matter what your retail passion is you’ll be covered.

Not a MUSE member? Dry your tears – if you download the MUSE app and shop over the special weekend you have a chance to win by entering the contest on the MUSE app. The more you shop, the more chances you have to win. And once you’re signed up, even after DSS concludes you can still look forward to surprises along your MUSE journey – like an exclusive gift box when you unlock a new tier. That’s not all – as you elevate through tiers, you will unlock a world of new tailored benefits.

MUSE benefits reach further than just amazing shops too; there are some really cool added benefits to membership. For example, show your MUSE app at Drop Cafe in Level Shoes for a complimentary cup of coffee and a treat – courtesy of MUSE. Or hit 2,000 MUSE points and you’ll get an incredible free Foot Detox Bath at Margaret Dabbs. Bliss.

For a complete list of participating MUSE brands, offers and exclusions, visit Emuse.cc/mdyae.

What are you waiting for? Join MUSE today!

Visit Experience-muse.com for more details.