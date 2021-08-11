Image Credit: Supplied

Join IHG Dubai Festival City hotels on an extraordinary journey that will fill your summer days with happiness and fun.

Stay at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, InterContinental Residences Suites, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, or Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City and enjoy your favourite movie at Novo Cinemas, unlimited summer splashes and fun at the infinity glass pool with daily pool pass rates, family suite PlayCation by Toys "R" us or shopping staycation at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Don’t forget the 14 dining attractions including Pierre's Bistro & Bar and make sure to enjoy the only afternoon tea experience by the renowned three-Michelin star chef Pierre Gagnaire in the city.

Novo cinemas experience – a great time out!

IHG Dubai Festival City Hotels have launched a new-of-its-kind staycation experience this summer in partnership with Novo Cinemas, UAE.

Escape the heat and elevate your staycation with additional entertainment at Novo Cinemas with rates starting at Dh299++, including a night stay and breakfast for two and cinema tickets for two to watch any movie, a popcorn and two sodas.

• InterContinental Dubai Festival City rates start at Dh499++ with cinema tickets to Novo IMAX experience or elevate your stay with rates starting at Dh599++ to enjoy the Novo 7-star experience.

• InterContinental Residence Suites Dubai Festival City rates start at Dh599++ including Novo 7-Star cinema tickets for two.

• Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City rates start at Dh399++ including cinema tickets to Novo Prime experience for two.

• Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City rates start at Dh299++ including cinema tickets to Novo Prime experience for two.

It makes for the perfect entertainment option, with easy walking access to Novo Cinemas from all hotel properties through Dubai Festival City Mall or for when you venture out into the city to choose from other Novo Cinemas locations.

For more information, visit www.dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/summer

Suite PlayCation by Toys “R” us

Stay and play in a fully appointed Toys “R” Us suite with toys, essentials, and educational products for babies and children. Rates start at Dh499++ for stay in one-bedroom suite with in-suite private kids area for the little ones, check-in surprise gifts for kids, breakfast for family at Anise, and lunch or dinner for the family at Anise.

Unlimited 24 at Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Stay in Crowne Plaza family rooms with rates starting at Dh399 ++. Enjoy the uniquely crafted staycation package with upgrade to one of its 24 family waterfront rooms, 24-hours breakfast in the privacy of your room, 24 buffet stations dinner at Anise, 24 per cent off the second room booked, 24 per cent discount on all spa body and facial treatments, 24 per cent discount on restaurant and bars, and 24 per cent discount on your next stay.

Stay and dine at Joe's Backyard

Savour a joyful staycation that delights your taste buds too! Spend Dh300 on Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City rooms and get Dh300 back to spend on your dinner at Dubai's favourite BBQ hangout, Joe's Backyard.

Rates starting at Dh300 include stay in Holiday Inn room and Dh300 dinner voucher to spend at Joes Backyard.

Very Important Kid (VIK) Stay

InterContinental Dubai Festival City and Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City are offering tailor-made VIK offers from Dh499++ and Dh350++ respectively this summer with benefits including the following:

• Unlimited ice cream for the little ones, access to kids club with endless surprises, culinary classes and child supervision. Children aged 12 years and below stay and eat throughout the day with their compliments

• Complimentary breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner for the family at Anise Restaurant

• 30 per cent off on spa body treatments at SPA InterContinental

Summer Pool Pass

Experience the infinity glass pool while soaking in the amazing view of Dubai’s creek and skyline. Weekday rate: Dh100 fully redeemable on food and beverages; Weekend rate: Dh150 fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Afternoon Tea at Choix by Pierre Gagnaire

The one and only afternoon tea by a three-Michelin star chef in Dubai

Indulge in an authentic Parisian culinary experience with Dubai’s finest afternoon tea. Try the signature scones, pastries, and the finest tea selection all while enjoying the ambient setting with your friends or family.

Dh100 per person and Dh150 for two from noon to 6pm every day.

