The First Annual Mediclinic Middle East and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) Excellence Awards were recently presented at a ceremony at MBRU in Dubai. The awards ceremony was a culmination of an academic partnership between the two entities, which has been in place since November 2016 and has seen MBRU medical undergraduate students, postgraduate medical residents and nursing trainees undertake rotations at Mediclinic’s hospitals and clinics in Dubai.

These awards recognise the Mediclinic Adjunct Faculty for the academic year 2022-23 for their contribution to the education of MBRU’s MBBS students, MSc nursing trainees, postgraduate medical residents and fellows. The Educator of the Year awardees for the clinical years 4, 5 and 6 were voted for by the students themselves, who were asked to nominate those educators at Mediclinic who had most impacted their educational journey through the year. All discipline and academic coordinators, academic administrators, residency clinical supervisors, fellowship clinical supervisors, MSc Nursing preceptors and research collaborators also received a certificate in recognition of their contribution to the success of the overall academic programme.

Star Awards were also presented to individuals actively involved in facilitating the delivery of medical education. These awards were decided through nominations from the MBRU Phase 3 clinical faculty, Mediclinic Dubai medical directors, hospital directors and nursing directors, in addition to all discipline coordinators and academic coordinators. These awards recognise those who go above and beyond in the pursuit of excellent education and experience for MBRU students.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of The Dr Edwin Hertzog Outstanding Educator of the Year Award 2022-23. The winner of this award was chosen by a panel of judges from Mediclinic and MBRU and recognises someone who possesses a unique set of qualities and skills that make them highly effective in teaching and guiding aspiring medical professionals. These include expertise and knowledge, communication skills, passion and enthusiasm, adaptability and flexibility, mentorship and support, empathy and understanding, continual learning and improvement and ethical and professional behaviour. The award was presented by Dr Edwin Hertzog, Founder of Mediclinic, to Dr David Curran, Consultant Geriatrician at Mediclinic City Hospital.

“From day one, Mediclinic has been an invaluable ally, wholeheartedly embracing our students in their clinical practice,” said Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of MBRU. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Mediclinic Group whose resolute belief in our mission has been nothing short of extraordinary. Seven years ago, we entered a partnership united by a set of values and a collective vision to advance health and serve humanity together.”