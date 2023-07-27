BurJuman Mall has upped its summer game again this year with a cool offer. Along with a host of fun activities, entertainment, and food festivals, the mall is giving shoppers a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Jordan. All you need to do is spend Dh200 at its stores before August 21 to be a part of the digital raffle. If Lady Luck is on your side, you could be one of the two winners taking off to Jordan for an enchanting BurJuman Mall Private Tour, courtesy of AFC Holidays. What’s more exciting is that you can round up your family members or friends to accompany you on the trip, but make sure they don’t add up to more than four.