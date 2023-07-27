BurJuman Mall has upped its summer game again this year with a cool offer. Along with a host of fun activities, entertainment, and food festivals, the mall is giving shoppers a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Jordan. All you need to do is spend Dh200 at its stores before August 21 to be a part of the digital raffle. If Lady Luck is on your side, you could be one of the two winners taking off to Jordan for an enchanting BurJuman Mall Private Tour, courtesy of AFC Holidays. What’s more exciting is that you can round up your family members or friends to accompany you on the trip, but make sure they don’t add up to more than four.
But that’s not all. Like every year, this summer too BurJuman Mall has turned into a hip and happening place to retreat from the sweltering heat outside. To offer a perfect summer escape, it’s put together a travel- and summer-themed activation at the main atrium and around the mall running from 2pm to 10pm until August 20, complete with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities and exciting digital and VR games.
Once you have explored the activation and are done with your customary shopping, head to the Pavilion Garden on Level 3 where the famous Street Food Festival is enthralling visitors. Pick and choose any cuisine that tickles your taste buds – the festival runs from 12pm to 10pm until August 28. After a delightful gastronomic journey around the world, immerse yourself in the various fun activities on hand. Give foosball a go, try karaoke, test your chess skills, or explore arts and crafts– make it a day to remember surrounded by your near and dear ones. Weekends bring with them additional attractions such as roaming entertainment, live music, dance performances, and surprises that will thrill you.
With moments galore to capture and share, what are you waiting for? Just tag @burjuman with #SummerEscapeatBurJuman as you post your happy moments on Instagram and TikTok to stand a chance to win travel vouchers worth Dh1,000. This summer could be your lucky summer!