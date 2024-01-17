Warm welcome with a cashback welcome offer

Yes, you read it right – you get to earn a cashback welcome offer of Dh2,000 when you sign up for a CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card and spend more than Dh12,000 within 30 days of card issuance.

Simply tap your new CBD card for all your monthly expenses and voila, you get Dh2,000 back in your wallet, just like that.

Image Credit: Supplied

Travel with ease

From Greek islands to Swiss mountains, Italian villages to African safaris, there are many travel benefits that you can enjoy with this exclusive card.

Airport lounge access worldwide

You don’t need to worry about crowded boarding areas in airports anymore. Thanks to the CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card, you can kick back and relax at more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world. Each cardholder can have one guest accompany them as well.

Discounts on hotel bookings

Once you have decided on your travel destination, you can now look forward to your hotel stay and enjoy up to 12 per cent off at Agoda.com and up to 8 per cent off at Booking.com

Multi-trip travel insurance

You can focus on enjoying every moment of your travel as the card’s multi-trip travel insurance covers all the little details and inconveniences for you and your family.

Miles or cashback?

With the CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card, you earn up to 3 CBD Rewards Points on every dirham spent, which you can redeem for Skywards Miles, cashback, vouchers and more.

Image Credit: Supplied

"The CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card is a premium credit card, which is unmatched in value and scale,” says Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager of the Personal Banking Group at CBD. “The card delivers on the true meaning of exclusivity with a wide array of travel and lifestyle benefits."

Golf at will

If golf is your thing, then the CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card is a must-have. Enjoy four rounds of golf at the Trump International Golf Club every month, courtesy of your exclusive card.

Popcorn or nachos?

A big fan of the cinema experience? Now you can enjoy it at half the price. The CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card offers 50 per cent discount on four cinema tickets a month across Vox, Reel or Novo cinemas.

And at Reel cinemas, you get 20 per cent off on food and beverages on a minimum spend of Dh20.

Discount mania

The CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card is particularly handy at Emaar attractions with a range of discounts up for grabs. Let the kids have fun at KidZania, Dig It, E-Kart Zabeel and Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo while you enjoy 20 per cent off on tickets and so much more.

More lifestyle benefits

The perks just don't stop with this card. Enjoy access to 1,000+ buy-one-get-one offers and discounts on the CBD app across various categories, including dining, entertainment, and lifestyle. It's a bundle of savings waiting for you.

Get your card in minutes

Getting your hands on the premium CBD Visa Infinite Credit Card has never been simpler. Just download the CBD Mobile Banking App – the top-rated banking app in the UAE – and apply for your card in minutes using only your Emirates ID. Say goodbye to branch visits and paperwork – just a few taps and your card is ready for action.