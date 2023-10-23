Glitch , Al Ghurair Centre’s family entertainment destination, has pulled out all the stops to offer a spectacular Halloween to visitors. From October 23-31, the indoor entertainment hub, located on the second level, is offering a 15 per cent discount on all its 30 plus thrilling attractions.

So gather all your friends and head to Glitch for endless fun and entertainment this Halloween. Give SkySurf, the indoor roller glider that zooms around the centre’s 10-metre-high ceiling, a go. Show off your skills at the eight-lane, state-of-the-art bowling arena, Beastbowl.

Climb up Newton’s Wall to test your physical prowess and endurance. Bring out your ninja moves and impress your mates at the obstacle course, Kazu.

Image Credit: Supplied

When you are done and dusted with these attractions, make your way to the GamePort Arcade for a different kind of thrill. Filled with classic and modern games, the arcade has something for everyone, from old video games to the latest VR experience, for children as well as grown-ups who still harbour a passion for them.

Given the range of attractions mentioned, you could be forgiven for thinking that Glitch caters exclusively to older children. Far from it - in its 3,700 square metres devoted to fun and play, Glitch has created special attractions for children as young as four. Pandora’s Peak with its alluring cloud-shaped structures and Loop-de-Loop with its twists and turns will have them coming back for more.

Image Credit: Supplied

Designed as a one-stop family entertainment destination, Glitch offers snacks and indulgences such as popcorn, slushies and sweets for children. If you would like more options, head out to the recently revamped food court to have your fill of your favourites.

The fun doesn’t end there. To get everybody into the Halloween spirit, Glitch has also put up a Spooky Paint Corner that offers complimentary face painting to all the visitors from 4pm-7pm on October 27-31.

Wishing you had free access to the place? You are lucky - Glitch is running a competition on Instagram where two people stand a chance to win an Extra Ordinaire package each, which allows free entry to six attractions. All you need to do is like the post about the giveaway, follow @glitcharabia, share the post and tag a friend in the comments.