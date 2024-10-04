In its improved avatar, Etihad Guest , the national airline’s loyalty programme, offers personalised benefits and more rewards than ever. From miles and GuestSeats to customised privileges, the programme unlocks perks that match guests’ preferences and lifestyles on their terms.

Under the newly enhanced programme, a host of advantages awaits guests under three categories – Core Benefits, Custom Benefits and Beyond Benefits. Silver, Gold, and Platinum Tier members now have the option of selecting benefits from a range of additional privileges that suits their travel needs and preferences. This flexibility for customers is a first for any airline in the Middle East, with the breadth and scope of rewards broadening with each tier.

That’s not all. Members can now use their miles for exclusive upgrades to The Residence, Etihad’s luxury three-room suite in the sky.

During the relaunch of the programme, a new elite tier of membership, Diamond, with bespoke benefits tailored to the airline’s top players was also introduced, with Diamond and Platinum Guests getting the privilege of choosing their own personalised membership numbers.

Here’s a deep dive into the benefits members enjoy.

Core Benefits

Available to every member, Core Benefits includes access to Etihad’s much-appreciated GuestSeats feature, which ensures best value for money thanks to the fixed, reduced fares reserved exclusively for members. As per the enhanced programme, members enjoy the revised GuestSeat pricing, down by nearly 30 per cent, with Economy starting at just 5,000 miles and Business at 15,000 miles. They also get free access to the Wi-Fi Chat package on the flight.

What’s more, members not only earn and spend miles on Etihad flights but also with its 20 plus airline partners in addition to more than 150 business partners such as restaurants, hotels, car hire and retailers. They also stand to earn the same amount of Tier Miles and Etihad Guest Miles when they fly with Etihad.

Depending on the tier, members’ guests’ Core Benefits expands to include dedicated check-in in the case of Silver members or priority check-in, baggage and boarding for Gold members. Differences in tier levels are reflected in the Bonus Etihad Guest Miles that guests receive as well – Platinum members are entitled to 100 per cent Bonus Etihad Guest Miles, while Gold members get 50 per cent and Silver members 25 per cent.

Custom Benefits

As the name implies, Custom Benefits gives members greater control over their travel experiences and they get to choose their rewards. For instance, if a Silver member likes to access the Business Class Lounge while travelling, they can select it as one of their Custom Benefits. Or if they are keen on getting a free Economy seat selection, they can go for that too. Just like Core Benefits, Custom Benefits keep getting bigger and better as members progress through the tiers. Under the improved programme, Silver Tier members are entitled to two Custom Benefits while Gold members receive four and Platinum members five. In order to access their Custom Benefits, all guests need to do is log into their account profile and choose the ones they like.

Beyond Benefits

For Gold and Platinum members, Etihad Guest has come up with special rewards under Beyond Benefits where they are able to share the privileges with their family and friends. From awarding Silver or Gold Tier status to family, to bestowing Bonus Etihad Guest Miles to friends, to gifting lounge passes to loved ones, these shared privileges help guests make life even better for members.

With such personalised benefits on offer, life's indeed better as a Guest. Sign up for Etihad Guest today to start your journey towards a more rewarding experience.