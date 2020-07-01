Video Credit: Supplied

Plans. We spend so long dreaming about them. Pondering them, debating them, going back and forth between them. Finally, we settle on something and spend all our time working hard to achieve it. And then? A worldwide pandemic hits, and our best-laid plans seem to go out the window. If, like so many other students, you had planned to study overseas this September, you may be wondering what to do next. What if there was an elite, British university right here in Dubai? What if there was an opportunity to get the highest quality education, and graduate with a degree from a world top 100-ranked institution?

The answer to these questions is the University of Birmingham Dubai.

The University of Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 of universities in the world (QS 2021) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK; as a founding member of the Russell Group, Birmingham sits alongside prestigious universities such as Cambridge, Oxford, University College London, Warwick and LSE. The university also boast 11 Nobel Prize winners among former students and staff.

In 2017, Birmingham established its campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) and became the first world 100 and elite UK Russell Group University to open a campus in Dubai, bringing world-renowned academics to the region to teach our students. Academics who are at the forefront of cutting-edge research with a global impact; from studies on immunology, sustainable business and global supply chains through to developing highly protective facemasks for frontline medical workers and clean coal technology.

In recognition of this and our outstanding academic rigour, the University of Birmingham Dubai has been granted Initial Institutional Licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education through the Commission for Academic Accreditation. This means our graduates are recognised by the UAE Government and have the opportunity to take up the offer of employment in prestigious and vitally important governmental positions across the Gulf region.

Image Credit: Supplied

We know that life, and especially university life, is not just about exams. As well as receiving an outstanding education with exceptional graduate career prospects, we want to send our students out into the world as outstanding citizens and contributors to society, with a desire to change things for the better. Our students are part of a truly diverse and multicultural community, with students and staff from all over the world studying and working together.

Aniekeme is a 1st year BSc Economics student and commented that “As an institution, the university advocates for diversity, inclusion, and belonging; for that reason, the lecturers, staff and students come from diverse cultures. There is a real sense of belonging in the university's community and I have a better understanding of the values and way of life of people from all over the world.”

Studying at Birmingham offers a truly global experience, as well as this, all of our Dubai-based undergraduate students have the opportunity to experience university life at our beautiful UK campus in their second year. Just don’t forget your warm clothes!

Brand new state-of-the-art campus

In 2021 the university will open a brand new, state-of-the-art campus providing an academic home for up to 4,500 students. In designing our outstanding new campus, we wanted to strike a balance between academic excellence and the importance of student wellbeing, so as well as lecture theatres, classrooms, seminar rooms and cutting-edge laboratories, we will have a huge variety of open study spaces and social and recreational areas.

Students starting this September will be among the first to walk through those doors and will be able to say they were a part of University of Birmingham history!

In September, we will be welcoming a new cohort of students to our dynamic community. Whether you’re beginning your academic journey as an undergraduate, or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that we will stretch, challenge and support you every step of the way. Your future starts here!