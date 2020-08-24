Enrol at the American University in Dubai and progress to the UK for your fourth year

In a world of uncertainty surrounding the feasibility of studying abroad following Covid-19, it can be difficult for students to decide on their futures.

Many students are opting to enrol on courses in the UAE but does that mean that it hinders their ability to study abroad?

Some UAE universities are offering solutions to this issue. One unique proposition is the opportunity to complete a programme in Dubai with a fourth year of study in Europe, where students graduate with two degrees.

The American University in Dubai (AUD) now has a progression agreement with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) in the UK. Students who complete three years of the BBA programme at AUD can transition for their last year to Manchester, and graduate with an additional BA (Hons) business administration management degree at MMU.

The MMU BA programme courses focus on areas such as globalisation, social responsibility and leadership.

Dr Assaad Farah, Dean of the AUD School of Business Administration, says, “This is an innovative and distinctive programme for high school graduates seeking an international experience.

“The courses enable students to spend their first three years at AUD, and transition to complete their final year at MMU.”

Graduates of the programme will receive a BBA degree from AUD in a general discipline, or any one of six specialised majors - marketing (communications), management, finance, accounting or economics - and a BA (Hons) in business administration management from MMU.

“The launch of the programme is timely as many students who were applying abroad are now choosing to stay in the UAE. With the first three years at AUD, this programme offers a top-ranked education and an authentic American campus life, followed by the option to go to the UK for their final year,” says Dr Farah.

The top five per cent

Through the progression programme, students can experience exposure to both the UK and US education systems, with the opportunity to develop professional networks in the both the UAE and Europe, providing them with an advantage over other students.

AUD and MMU are also both accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International), an accreditation granted to only five per cent of business schools worldwide.

According to Times Higher Education, AUD is also among the top 150 global universities for employability.

Personalised tuition

Students who enrol at AUD will benefit from a faculty to student ratio of 15:1. “We provide special attention to each and every student and support our students extensively to ensure their academic success. Internships, study abroad and global exchange opportunities are available to all students,” says Dr Farah.

Undergraduates will also experience living on an American-style and truly international campus. “It is part of the university’s mission to serve a culturally diverse learning community. Ever since AUD opened its doors 25 years ago, the university has celebrated and embraced diversity. It defines who we are and the QS World University Rankings 2020 recognised AUD as the number two university for international faculty in the world and the number four university for international students in the world,” says Dr Farah.

Industry partnerships

AUD has a number of partnerships with leading multinational corporations across a number of sectors, partly through its membership of the AACSB – a group that links education institutes with business across the world. The non-profit association connects more than 1,700 member academic institutions with over 840 accredited businesses globally.

Dr Farah says that such attributes offer an attractive path to higher education for students seeking international experience following the coronavirus.

“Students will benefit from the networks, resources, and mentorship of three years at AUD, then transition to build those same networks in Europe, and ultimately walk away with two degrees from two top universities, an offering that will truly set them apart.”