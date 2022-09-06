With world-class universities and courses in all subject areas, Canada boasts a long-standing reputation for academic excellence, drawing thousands of international students every year.

Canada issued nearly 450,000 study permits last year, up from 255,000 in 2020, hosting nearly 622,000 international students. There are many reasons why students prefer to study in Canada at the undergraduate and graduate levels. While the competitive tuition fee is the key motivator, international students choose Canadian institutions for the quality of their programmes.

Universities impart pragmatic and globally relevant skills and knowledge that enhance competitiveness of students and their ability to adapt in the workplaces of tomorrow. With a vast spectrum of options in Canada, students can choose from mainstream degree courses to specializations to vocational programmes – there is something to suit the preference and future goals of every student.

Canada also offers international students the options to stay after the completion of their courses and gain some work experience. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) provides a Post-Graduate Work Permit programme, offering international graduates an open work permit to gain skilled work experience, which is crucial to the success of their PR visa application. International students can also bring their spouse and children to Canada while on a study visa, if they fulfil the IRCC visa conditions.

To help prospective students learn everything they need to know about studying in Canada, Gulf News has partnered with Charms Education and Immigration Services to present Study in Canada - Education fair, taking place on September 24 and 25 (Saturday and Sunday) at Radisson Blu Waterfront Dubai. The event brings together representatives from over 25 well-regarded Canadian universities who will answer all queries from students and families about higher education opportunities, whether it’s admission requirements, degrees offered, visa and accommodation options, or part-time work opportunities, the cost of different degrees, finance and scholarships, and campus life.

Why attend Gulf News Study in Canada

With so many universities to choose from, you may not know where to begin and how to determine what school is right for you. With 18 years of experience in advising hundreds of students in India and the UAE, well-experienced study advisors and counsellors from Charms Education and Immigration Services can give you expert guidance in choosing the right programme that matches your interests, aptitude and career goals.

“Our experts will first evaluate the student profiles thoroughly based on a variety of factors, such as the student's academic background, programme preference and location, and ensure that they get the opportunity to interact with the representatives of the right institution and counsellors during the event,” says Manish Paitka, CEO, Charms Education and Immigration.

At a glance

What: Gulf News Study in Canada, organized in association with Charms Education and Immigration Services

When: 24th Saturday -25 Sunday , September 2022

Where: Radisson Blu Waterfront, Business Bay Dubai





What’s more, hundreds of future-oriented study programmes in humanities, computer science, engineering, business, health science, skilled trade and university pathway courses will be on offer and experts will also guide you on standardized language proficiency tests such as Pearson Test of English (PTE), IELTS and the Canadian Academic English Language (CAEL) test.

Our experts will evaluate the student profiles thoroughly and ensure that they get the opportunity to interact with the representatives of the right institution. - Manish Paitka, CEO, Charms Education and Immigration

“Prospective students can directly liaise with official representatives and admissions officers of various universities and colleges, discussing their options for different programmes while learning about the higher education and employment landscape in Canada,” says Rahul Paitka, Managing Director, Charms Education and Immigration.

Image Credit: Gulf News

“They can avail discounts and application fee waivers, wherever applicable. Universities will also offer spot admission to students fulfilling their eligibility criteria. Student can also check their eligibility for scholarships and explore payment options,” Paitka adds.

You can also attend seminars, presentations and workshops that discuss study programmes and campus life of various universities; employability and skills for Canadian workforce; eligibility criteria for the study permit; admission processes; visa and study pathways to permanent residence and citizenship in Canada.

Universities will also offer spot admission to students at Gulf News Study in Canada. Student can also check their eligibility for scholarships and explore payment options. - Rahul Paitka, Managing Director, Charms Education and Immigration

Some of Gulf News Study in Canada’s confirmed exhibitors are: University Of Waterloo, University Of Windsor, University Of Winnipeg, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, University Of Fraser Valley, University Of Regina, Wilfrid Laurier University, Trent University, Royal Roads University, University Of Manitoba, University Of Western Ontario, Ontario Tech University, Carleton University ( through Culture works), Cape Breton University, Saskatechewan Polytechnic, Algonquin College, Georgian College, Lasalle College, Northern College@Pures, Durham College, Niagara College, Cambrian College, ILAC@Georgian College, Columbia College and Norquest College.

Sponsors and partners of the show are Destination Global Education Services, CIBC Bank Canada, Pearson, the British Council, and CAEL/CELPIP English Testing.