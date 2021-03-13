Talk to more than 50 top-ranked universities from over 15 countries on March 19

Choosing the right university is probably one of the toughest decisions a student has to make. With so many options today – both at home and abroad – where do you even begin?

You could spend months searching online and scrolling through endless university webpages, or you could get all the information you need in just an hour or two at an interactive virtual event that helps students find their perfect university match.

A virtual event exclusively for students in the Middle East

On Friday, March 19 from 4pm-8pm (Gulf Standard Time), students from across the Middle East can participate in Talk Global Study, an innovative event format created by BMI, the producers of more than 80 of the world’s leading international education events such as the UAE Global Education Fair (GEF).

Well known for connecting students to universities around the world for over 30 years through Talk Global Study, BMI has created a whole new way for students and parents to find and talk directly with senior admissions staff from international universities and colleges.

By registering for Talk Global Study, students will also gain access to a customised online hub, with streamlined info packs and videos specifically aimed at international students from the Middle East who are looking to study overseas.

Event registration is free but spaces are limited, so students are encouraged to sign up in advance at Gulf.talkglobalstudy.com

Tips to help you find your perfect degree programme overseas

When students log on to the event, they can have live chats via text, audio or video, plus participate in educational seminars led by experts from government organisations and leading global institutions.

In private conversations, students and parents can ask questions and get advice on how to find the best courses, prepare applications and navigate the visa process.

The best university for you might be one you haven’t heard of yet

Students will be able to talk to more than 50 top-ranked institutions from over 15 countries around the world such as:

• UK – Kings College London, University of Warwick

• USA – University of California

• Australia – Monash University, University of Western Australia

• Ireland – University College Dublin

• Canada – St George’s University School of Medicine

• Hong Kong – University of Hong Kong

A number of French universities are also exhibiting with the support of Campus France and the Ministry of Higher Education. In order to give students a wide variety of choices, several technical universities specialising in engineering, applied sciences, art and design, and computer sciences are attending. Students can talk to a number of business and management schools as well as community colleges, known for their affordability and smaller class sizes.

The full list of more than 15 countries represented include Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Belgium, China, Russia, Turkey, and the UAE.

Watch the video to learn how Talk Global Study virtual events help students connect with universities around the world

Live seminars from global education experts and government representatives

During the event, students and parents can talk to institutions and watch live seminars. Thanks to the innovative format of Talk Global Study, you can watch live broadcasts, pause them to have private chats with universities, and then return to the seminars to pick up right where you left off, without missing a thing.

Seminars cover all aspects of study abroad including the topics mentioned below.

• Higher education systems around the world

• Exam requirements and application deadlines

• Student visa processes

• Types of courses and career paths

• Tuition and finance options including grants, loans and scholarships

• Campus life and accommodation standards

• Covid-19 safety provisions and online teaching vs in-person classes

This past year has brought about so many changes to the way we study, communicate and work, making the ability to ask questions and receive personal advice in real time even more important. That opportunity is coming on Friday March 19 and it’s one not to be missed.