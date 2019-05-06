One way of conquering laziness is reducing the time you put into doing trivial things

As much as I wish that I would accept myself entirely without any ‘modifications’ (which I do,) there are some aspects that I wouldn’t mind improving. Being a student, you’re reminded [of this] every day.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fairly average student (if you don’t count my eccentric obsession with trigonometry and physics,) but thinking back, I would’ve done a lot better if I weren’t lazy.

It is a problem all students face; some more than the others. I fall in the latter category, because I have a difficult time starting a task than continuing and finishing it.

Reading articles on how to not be lazy doesn’t help. I’ve tried.

The one thing that does help is thinking and working towards my grand vision only if I get working right now. To make that happen, I use my all time favourite quote by Derek Jeter. “There may be people who have more talent than you, but that is no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do.”

On other days, I draw motivation from doing the littlest of tasks; be it updating my Mac or folding the shirts that have been lying on my table for days, (though the former takes a whole new level of hard work,)

Another easy way of conquering laziness is by reducing the time you put into doing things that aren’t important. For me, this usually TV shows. Yes, I agree that knowing whether Rachel and Ross end up together is important, but so is your future. I don’t know about you, but I’m willing to sacrifice anything and everything that harms my future.