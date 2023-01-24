Since opening in Dubai Knowledge Park in 2007, iCademy Middle East has helped thousands of students to achieve their academic goals, providing them with a fully accredited, personalised and flexible learning experience that allows them to learn at their own pace. The school has also been recognised for its commitment to using technology to enhance the learning experience. With a focus on interactive and engaging online learning tools, it is the only accredited online school in the region.

One of the key reasons for iCademy Middle East's success is its commitment to providing students with a personalised learning experience. The online platform is designed to allow students to work at their own pace, with access to a wide range of resources and real-time teaching by experienced, highly qualified educators. This approach has proven to be particularly effective for students who may have struggled with traditional classroom environments. The schools also serve young athletes and performers who may require a flexible school day.

Koralie Roxas

Koralie Roxas, 9, has participated in ballet competitions in Dubai, Manila and Italy, just to name a few. “To achieve this, I need to train and attend classes every day,” she says. “My biggest goal is to get admitted to a prestigious ballet academy when I turn 11. Thanks to iCademy, I can keep up with my academics while chasing my ballet dreams. I couldn’t have done that if I were attending a traditional school.”

Diane Claver, Head of School for iCademy Middle East, adds: "We are thrilled to be celebrating our 15th anniversary. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are grateful for the support of our students, parents, and partners over the years. We are looking forward to continuing to provide high-quality education to students in the UAE and beyond for many years to come."

With its focus on innovation, technology and student success, iCademy Middle East has established itself as a leader in the field of online education. The school continues to set the standard for quality education in the region and is well positioned to continue to be a premier provider of online education for many years to come.