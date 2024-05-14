Hale Education Group will hold its Annual Ivy Insider: A Conversation with Students and Global University Experts at the iconic Sofitel Downtown on Sunday, May 19. The event will feature an incredible line-up of inspirational talks from panellists consisting of graduating seniors who will share valuable insight into their challenges and successes throughout their admissions journey. Celebrating its 12th year of success, Hale will also showcase its students’ achievements through a compelling panel discussion, Q&A session, and breakout rooms.
Current and prospective students and parents can look forward to engaging discussions on the importance of building a well-curated academic profile, creating a balanced college list, and writing a strong personal statement. Hear from students preparing to take their next steps including an aspiring software developer accepted to Brown University, a future Economics Major at Stanford University, and a budding tech entrepreneur accepted to UC Berkeley’s MET program, which only accepts 50 students a year.
“It’s a forum to disseminate crucial guidance for younger students on how to improve their chances of securing admission to top-tier schools in the US, and for parents on how to best support them in this process,” says Hale Founder and CEO Peter Davos.
This application cycle, Hale students received acceptances from Stanford, Columbia, Brown, UPenn, Johns Hopkins, Northwestern, McGill, Oxford, Imperial, LSE and many more. Bearing in mind, it has been one of the most competitive application cycles to date, Hale students have received over Dh33 million in merit-based scholarships this year alone, bringing Hale’s total to almost Dh270 million since its founding over a decade ago
For a spot at the event, register here. Only limited slots remain.