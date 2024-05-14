Hale Education Group will hold its Annual Ivy Insider: A Conversation with Students and Global University Experts at the iconic Sofitel Downtown on Sunday, May 19. The event will feature an incredible line-up of inspirational talks from panellists consisting of graduating seniors who will share valuable insight into their challenges and successes throughout their admissions journey. Celebrating its 12th year of success, Hale will also showcase its students’ achievements through a compelling panel discussion, Q&A session, and breakout rooms.