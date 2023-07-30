Dynamic Freelancer , a platform dedicated to empowering individuals with seamless freelancer visa and support solutions in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with Malt, a leading end-to-end marketplace where companies of all sizes find the most suitable freelancers and independent consultants to match their business’ needs.

This collaboration aims to transform the freelance talent acquisition landscape and provide freelancers in the UAE with unparalleled access to a pool of opportunities.

The partnership between Dynamic Freelancer and Malt comes at a time when the freelance economy is experiencing exponential growth, and businesses are increasingly relying on freelance talent to augment their workforce. By collaborating, the two companies aim to create a comprehensive solution that addresses the challenges faced by both businesses and freelancers in the current marketplace.

Dynamic Freelancer, with its robust network of skilled freelancers across various industries, has gained a reputation as one of the largest freelancing solutions platforms in the country. Through its cutting-edge technology-driven platform, Dynamic Freelancer simplifies and enhances the freelance journey for its users so they can enjoy a seamless experience and unlock new opportunities to thrive in their professional lives.

Malt uses a self-learning search algorithm that ensures clients can quickly find the perfect independent expert for any project. Its platform empowers freelancers and companies by creating a secure environment to collaborate as well as giving them the power to choose who they want to work with.

By implementing Dynamic Freelancer into the Malt platform, both companies intend to offer a one-stop-shop solution for freelancers by offering increased visibility, better opportunities, and a streamlined platform to showcase their skills.

"We are excited to collaborate with Malt to simplify the freelance talent acquisition process," said Shirin Khan, Business Head at Dynamic Freelancer. "Our partnership will empower more freelancers to showcase their skills on Malt and connect with companies that value their expertise."

Clement Eymard, VP global expansion of Malt, added: "We believe that the freelance talent market is ripe for disruption, and our partnership with Dynamic Freelancer is a significant step towards that goal.”

The strategic partnership between Dynamic Freelancer and Malt represents a promising development in the freelance talent industry. With their combined expertise and dedication to innovation, the two companies are poised to transform how businesses and freelancers connect and collaborate, ultimately driving greater success for all stakeholders.