Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, chaired the security committee meeting to discuss the security plans and procedures for the upcoming EXPO 2020, which were set to be carried out by three key sectors including the Operations sector, the Support sector, and the Criminal investigation.
Lt. Gen. Al Merri was briefed by the directors of the three sectors on the preparations and readiness of the security systems and programs in securing the expo’s events. Lt Gen Al Merri said that EXPO 2020 is the first priority for the force and that the force will provide innovative technologies to support the security and services sectors. Dubai Police is the first official supporter of the volunteer programme during Expo 2020.
The force provides innovative technology-based training methods, facilitates the process of training volunteers, provides various training halls, and contributes to designing training programs in coordination with the volunteer work team.