Free bus tours departing across the UAE and until August to see the Expo site

Image Credit:

Also in this package Expo 2020 Dubai preparations on track: Readiness Committee

Dubai Expo 2020 is inviting UAE residents to witness 'The World’s Greatest Show in the Making' with free bus tours launched for a limited time over the summer.

Between July 20 and August 31, Expo 2020 coaches will collect visitors from pickup points across the UAE, including The Dubai Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall and other accessible locations in Sharjah and the northern emirates and shuttle them for a preview of the Expo 2020 site.

The bus journey will include a showreel on the history of World Expos as visitors make their way to the Expo site in Dubai South. Stops at the Expo 2020 site will include a an inside look of the Visitor Centre, a taste of the food and beverage activities and engage in on-site activities before re boarding the bus for a tour of the site and its structures — all accompanied by facts and figures.

Expo 2020 Image Credit: File photo

“World Expos are famous for their ground breaking architecture, from the Eiffel Tower in 1889 to the Space Needle in 1962. This is an unprecedented opportunity for people in the UAE to come with their friends and families and take an early look at our own incredible structures that will soon be known far and wide — such as Al Wasl Plaza, the site’s beating heart, the falcon-inspired UAE Pavilion and the Sustainability Pavilion, which pushes the boundaries of eco-conscious design,” Manal AlBayat, Chief Community Engagement Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world in 2020, but before then, we look forward to welcoming people from across the UAE to experience our site, which will host six months of unforgettable events and celebrations from October 2020.”

The tour, which will run every Monday and Wednesday afternoon and all day on Saturdays, is open to everyone with a valid photo ID. For more details on timings and pickup locations, and to book a seat, you can visit the Expo 2020 website.

EXPO 2020 STORY

Expo 2020 Visitor Centre open to students Image Credit: Gulf News

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, starting on October 20 and running for six months under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. It will welcome an anticipated 25 million visits over the course of 173 days.

With a focus on arts, entertainment, concerts and live events, 192 nations are participating in the event.

Running until April 10 2021, about 70 per cent of all visitors are anticipated to come from outside the UAE.

Expo 2020 also has volunteer programme, which aims to include more than 30,000 volunteers from a wide range of ages, nationalities, cultures and backgrounds.