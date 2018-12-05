Dubai: Dubai Cares and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) have both signed up to participate at the region’s largest event, Expo 2020 Dubai.
Dubai Cares becomes the first global organisation, and UAE University (UAEU) the first educational institution, to sign up to Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place for six months between October 2020 and April 2021.
Both will be among the more than 200 expected participants — including 190 nations, corporations, organisations and educational institutions — that will contribute to the expo’s exceptional visitor experience.
The entities will both explore Expo 2020’s key subthemes of ‘Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability’ through their own dedicated pavilions and share their educational and philanthropic expertise with millions of visitors and international participants.
The Dubai Cares Pavilion will be located in the Opportunity Thematic District, while the UAEU Pavilion will be in the Mobility Thematic District.
“While Expo 2020 Dubai will be an Expo for the world, we are keen to showcase the best of the UAE and the region, to demonstrate our unique Emirati culture and achievements to the world,” said Najeeb Mohammad Al Ali, Executive Director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.
“Both Dubai Cares and UAEU are respected in the UAE, the region and across the world, and are strong examples of our nation’s forward-thinking and actions to address universal challenges and work towards a better future,” he added.
Meanwhile, Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares said: “Through our pavilion, we hope to present to the world the case for education, convert every visitor into a champion for children’s irrevocable right to education, and work together towards eliminating the obstacles that prevent children and young people from going to school and learning.”
To date, Dubai Cares has successfully launched education programmes reaching more than 18 million people in 57 developing countries.
As for UAEU, it will showcase the strengths of the UAE and the region’s educational institutions at Expo 2020, and the progress they are making in advancing education and research and development with the aim of contributing to the future of education and humanity, beginning with youth.
“UAEU, as the flagship higher education institution of the UAE, is contributing to the government’s efforts of building a competitive knowledge economy — one of the key priorities of the UAE Vision 2021,” said Mohammad Al Baili, UAEU Vice Chancellor.