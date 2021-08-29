The shopping fiesta wraps up with a sale to end all sales

After weeks of incredible shopping deals, rewarding raffles, and top-notch entertainment for the whole family, DSS is entering the home stretch but is preparing to go out with a bang.

The 24th edition of the world-famous retail extravaganza has been a runaway success, with flash sales, crazy dining and hotel deals all making Dubai’s summertime even brighter.

Even though the celebrations come to an end on September 4 there’s still time for shopaholics – or those who have been too busy to grab the deals they wanted – to go for a last major splurge. Be prepared to feel a little overwhelmed, some brands such as La Senza and My Brand Perfumes have as much as 90 per cent off!

Fabulous fashion and footwear

With its quintessentially English luxury leather goods, Aspinal of London has a range of amazing offers such as buy 2 get 1 free, a free gift on purchase, and buy at half price.

Department store favourite Debenhams has buy 1 get 1 free, buy 2 and get a third free, and buy 1 get 1 at half price across select collections. Plus, the store has part sale of 25 per cent up to a whopping 75 per cent in house.

If handbags make your heart flutter, designer brand Kate Spade has an eye-watering 30-70 per cent off its beautiful pieces.

Luscious lingerie name La Senza has brilliant offers such as buy 2 get 1 free, gifts on purchase, buy at half price as well as a crazy 25-90 per cent overall sale.

Love shoes? Well hold on to your strappy heels, the iconic Manolo Blahnik has 30-60 per cent off; popular Al Iscafi has 25 per cent off in addition to buy 2 and get 1 free offers; and the trendy S K Fashion (Sarah Jessica Parker & Sergio Rossi) has an enticing 30-60 per cent off on gorgeous footwear.

Pamper yourself with beauty and wellness

Seeing is believing with a bonkers 90 per cent off on selected items at Dubai Optometrist & Sunglasses. Why not try some ultra-hip shades for the new season?

Ooh la la! It’s smelling particularly sweet at L'Occitane where there’s buy 1 get 1 free across many products and get a free gift of a bag with purchases of Dh599 and above.

And if you adore your glamorous bottles of scents, prepare to be in heaven as My Brand Perfumes has a fragrant 25-90 per cent off!

If you want to give your health a boost – or improve your workout performance – Nutrition Centre has buy 2 get 1 free, buy 3 get 2 free, buy 3 get 3 free, and buy 1 get 1 free on select brands. Plus, spend Dh300 dirhams and get 30 per cent off on the final bill.

Get the look: chic home furnishing

Try to stay calm… Swedish super store IKEA is handing out a free voucher when you buy Dh500 of products or more, with the value of the voucher being 30 per cent off the bill.

It’s also g’day at fabulous Aussie interiors brand Koala Living – with 25-50 per cent off across the store (tip: don’t miss the gorgeous wall prints).

Meanwhile, the ultra-chic MOOD furnishings brand is feeling generous with a part sale across the store of 35-75 per cent off. Time for a home refurb.

Work up a sweat with sports and outdoors deals

Sports equipment giant Decathlon has a massive 70 per cent across selected items – time to stock up on funky gym wear and professional training gear.

Put your best foot forward with leading sports brand Puma, which has a cool 70 per cent off on selected items.

And if you’re looking for a backpack that’s basically also a style statement, top design brand Samsonite has 25-40 per cent off – go classy!

Special treats and gifts

If you need to buy something sparkly for a loved one, leading name Jawhara Jewellery has a serious 50 per cent off across selected items – way more bling for your buck.

Give the kids a reason to grin too at LEGO – get a free LEGO Crater 3-in-1 Fish Tank or Crocodile Box when you spend Dh600.

And tech-heads rejoice! Virgin Megastores is giving out a voucher worth Dh200 when you buy any iPad – or a voucher worth Dh500 when you buy any MacBook.

This is also your final chance to win big with cool promotions such as Spin & Win at the new Nakheel Mall on the Palm Jumeirah, where visitors who spend Dh200 will have the chance to get their hands on passes to The View at The Palm and top retail vouchers.