Beautyworld Middle East , the region’s largest trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances and well-being, returns in 2022 with double-digit year-on-year growth, as increased exhibitor participation sets the course for one of its most successful editions yet.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 31 to November 2, this year’s show – the 26th in Messe Frankfurt’s annual series – is more than 90 per cent fully booked, with exhibitor numbers expected to top 1,400, compared to last year’s total of 891.

While 65 countries are expected to exhibit at this year’s Beautyworld Middle East, it is also set to feature 27 country pavilions, including the return of Singapore, China, Taiwan, Morocco and Tunisia, after absences in 2021. South Korea will also feature three new organisers in the Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator, IBITA-KBITA, and the Korea Exhibition Company.

Pavilion space is also on the rise with both Thailand and the USA doubling their space compared to last year and Germany increasing its participation by 65 per cent as the show takes on a larger, more prominent presence on the global beauty industry calendar.

“With a 22 per cent increase in exhibiting countries, a 34 per cent increase in exhibiting companies, and a 42 per cent increase in net floor space taken, we are seeing incredible growth figures across the show this year,” says Flyn Roberts, Show Director at Beautyworld Middle East.

“Demand for advanced beauty technology that is also sustainable is transforming the industry, which holds huge promise for this year’s show and we’re on track to top last year’s turnout of 31,000 industry visitors.”

Technology and sustainability developments are providing a 21st century makeover for the beauty industry and further enhancing prospects for the Middle East and Africa’s beauty and personal care market, which Euromonitor International already estimates will grow to a combined value of $58.3 billion (Dh214.11 billion) over the next three years.

This year’s show, spread across 14 halls rather than 11, will see the return of the Beauty Tech section, providing a dedicated area focused on new business opportunities for players ready to embrace game-changing technology.

Beauty Tech joins six other major product sections to be featured in this year’s show, namely cosmetics and skincare; personal care and hygiene; hair, nails and salon supplies; machinery, packaging, raw materials, contract manufacturing; fragrance compounds and finished fragrances; and natural and organic make-up.

As the industry undergoes massive transformation, the show’s three-day probing Next in Beauty conference will examine the innovation, retail solutions, sustainability, market trends, and futuristic products that will lead to improved business performance and enable brands to better connect with customers.

“This year’s conference speaker line-up is a truly multinational gathering of industry innovators from e-commerce leaders to sustainability consultants, brand developers to sector commentators and product innovators,” adds Roberts. “Delegates will leave with informed views on where their sectors are going and how they will reach their optimum potential.”

Renowned British perfumer Jo Malone CBE will take to the stage at Beautyworld Middle East, detailing her inspirational journey from artisan beginnings to global success as part of the Next in Beauty conference.

Malone, who has achieved global success with her Jo Malone London and Jo Loves brands, will be the keynote speaker at the region’s largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance and wellbeing.

In a one-to-one conversation with Lauren O’Connell, beauty editor of Cosmopolitan Middle East, Malone, described as an English scent maverick, will also demonstrate her new Fragrance Tapas in-store experience.

“I am so delighted to be in the region and to be sharing my story and creativity,” says Malone, who is ambassador for the UK’s Department for International Trade’s GREAT campaign, which aims to bring the best of the UK to the world. “I love being with lots of like-minded entrepreneurs, learning lots of new things, and I am thrilled to be helping build in this region and excited as to the other places that we will visit! Can’t wait!”

In addition to the exciting Front Row line-up of daily beauty showcases and demonstrations by the UAE-headquartered multinational The Nazih Group, the show will again host Quintessence – its exclusive platform where the world’s creme de la crème of niche perfume brands will showcase their creations in a luxurious and contemporary environment.

The show will also host the industry’s much-anticipated Beautyworld Middle East Awards, which celebrate sector excellence across 12 categories with the winners to be announced at a glittering honours ceremony at the Address Skyview on October 31.