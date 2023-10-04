The International Residency and Citizenship Expo 2023 gets under way on October 6 at Conrad Etihad Towers Abu Dhabi. Organised by Dome Exhibitions, the two-day event will see more than 30 exhibitors from across the world spotlight the advantages of an international citizenship and showcase various residency and citizenship by investment options.

Over the years, there has been an increase in the number of investors migrating from their home countries to reap the benefits of visa-free travel, financial security, safety from political and economic uncertainties, personal freedom and the prospect of exploring diverse markets around the world. Owing to these factors, investment-based immigration has been gaining momentum. At the International Residency and Citizenship Expo 2023, exhibitors will showcase the opportunities presented by a powerful passport as well as tax and wealth management benefits that can ensure financial security for individuals, families and businesses.

“The investment migration industry is projected to witness an exponential growth in the coming years, especially in the post-pandemic era, which is showing true potential for immigration and citizenship in foreign countries from this region,” says Arun Bose, Associate Director, Exhibitions and Conference at Dome Exhibitions. “In 2019, the global residency and citizenship by investment industry was valued at $21.4 billion (Dh78.59 billion) and it is expected to become a $100-billion industry by 2025.”

The International Residency and Citizenship Expo is being organised with the aim to facilitate the dual citizenship process for numerous high-net-worth individuals from around the globe who are based in the UAE by offering opportunities to explore varied investment options offered by different countries.

“The online registrations for the expo this year shows an increase in interest from expats looking for a second home as an investment,” adds Bose.

Image Credit: Supplied

Exhibitors specialising in citizenship by investment from countries such as Portugal, the US, Canada, Caribbean countries, Cyprus, the UK, Malta and Greece will attend the event. Additionally, the expo will offer opportunities to numerous expatriates from India, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, the Philippines and other countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa looking to obtain a start-up visa, which is one of the most sought-after.

During the expo, participants will be able to learn about the latest updates on leading investment migration programmes and related investment opportunities. Advisors and government entities will also offer professional guidance and consultancy to participants. Attendees can have one-on-one interactions with prominent consultants from the immigration industry to explore different avenues in setting up a business, opening bank accounts and expanding investment around the world without personal, income or any other tax liabilities or restrictions on repatriation of profits.

Image Credit: Supplied

Exhibitors will also offer advice on the decision-making process essential for choosing the right citizenship and residency opportunity. There are numerous residency programmes like the Golden Visa programme, which are being popularised by benefits such as visa-free travel, access to global markets and quality education opportunities. Real estate acquisition has become one of the most popular routes to obtain a Golden Visa. Participants will be able to compare the range of options offered by different countries at the expo and decide on what’s appropriate for them.