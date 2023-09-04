Disney on Ice has been captivating audiences worldwide with its enchanting performances for several decades. One of its most beloved productions, Disney on Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder , is a remarkable tribute to the timeless stories and characters that have shaped the Disney legacy. This magical show takes spectators on a journey through a century of Disney's unparalleled storytelling, combining ice skating, dazzling costumes, and breathtaking performances to create an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

A journey through iconic tales

Disney on Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder celebrates the rich history of Disney animation, taking spectators on a captivating journey through the most beloved tales of the past century. From the Disney classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cinderella to modern favourites like Frozen, Moana, and Disney and Pixar’s Coco, the show brings to life the magic and wonder of these iconic stories.

Image Credit: Supplied

There’s nothing more entertaining than watching seven empowered Disney Princesses along with favourites from other Disney delights explore the depths, heights and horizons of their dreams by fearlessly embracing the unknown to create their own “happily ever after”.

Audiences can venture out on the high seas with Moana and Maui, in a voyage of true determination and self-discovery. They can also join sisters Anna and Elsa along with Olaf and Kristoff as they brave the unexpected terrain of the North Mountain and overcome the fear that has taken hold of the kingdom.

Image Credit: Supplied

Watch Ariel yearn to explore life above the waves and be inspired by her will to risk it all for curiosity, the thrill of adventure and true love. You can also get enthralled by Lumiere as he leads a culinary cabaret of magnificent proportions, and along with a cast of cutlery and serviettes, invites Belle to be their guest in the enchanted castle. Lastly, you can’t miss Cinderella’s dreams taking shape when her hard work and kindness land her amid a royal ball.

Spectacular ice skating performances

The show’s strength lies in its incredible cutting-edge ice-skating performances. Talented figure skaters bring the beloved Disney characters to life through their graceful movements and impressive routines. Audiences are treated to breathtaking spins, jumps, and lifts as the skaters glide across the ice, effortlessly recreating the magic of Disney movies.

Image Credit: Supplied

The highflying jumps and elaborate props will immerse audience in a fast-paced chase through the marketplace as Aladdin attempts to escape the palace guards. Maleficent will magically transform into a 6-metre fire-breathing dragon setting the ice ablaze as Prince Philip sets out to rescue Princess Aurora from her deep sleep.

You get to revel in a mesmerising ambience as the magic and adventure of Disney’s immortal tales come to life on the ice.

Stunning costumes and set designs

The show's elaborate costumes and stunning set designs add an extra layer of enchantment to the performance. Every detail, from the shimmering gowns of Disney princesses to the intricate outfits of beloved characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Buzz Lightyear, is meticulously crafted to transport the audience into the Disney universe.

The vibrant colours, innovative lighting, and dazzling special effects, alluring lights, and beautifully designed sets create a visually stunning spectacle that immerses spectators in the magic of Disney.

Audiences are sure to be transported to a world of imagination where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams.

Unforgettable musical moments

No Disney experience would be complete without its iconic music, and Disney on Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder is no exception. Audiences are treated to unforgettable musical moments as they sing along to their favuorite Disney songs, performed live during the show. From Let It Go from Frozen to Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid, the familiar melodies bring back cherished memories while creating new ones.

A celebration for all ages

Disney on Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder is a celebration that transcends generations. It allows children to experience the magic of Disney firsthand while providing a nostalgic journey for adults who grew up with these timeless tales. The show's universal appeal ensures that everyone in the family can enjoy the enchantment of Disney on Ice together.

The show is a mesmerising production that brings together the beloved characters, stories, and songs that have captured the hearts of millions worldwide. It is a celebration of the enduring magic of Disney that continues to captivate audiences, reminding us why these stories have remained beloved for a century.

Details

When: October 11-15

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi