Looking to impress a client or maybe just unwind in style with colleagues over a meal? Then Amaya Dubai Mall’s new business lunch might just be what you’re looking for.

At this restaurant and shisha lounge, you’ll be spoilt for choice – both with the wide-ranging fusion menu, and the remarkable ambience.

Nestled as it is within the mall, Amaya offers spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and the iconic dancing fountains. The interior design is one of a kind, featuring specially curated works of contemporary artist Joseph Klibansky, and three pillars of digital art that morph as day fades to night.

And you may just find yourself rubbing shoulders with celebrities while there – those spotted at Amaya include French Montana, Jason Derulo, Rick Ross, Rich the Kid, Justsul, Booba, Meek Mill, Swae Lee, Dzouzi, Omah Lay, Hasbulla, Fabulous, YG, Luciano, Rakitic, Lil Durk, DJ Topic, and Noel Robinson (noelgoescrazy).

The creation of restaurateur Murat Tütüncü and international production expert Mohamed Ezzat, the restaurant provides you with a sparkling array of choices in cuisine, with a little something for everyone, even within a set menu.

Image Credit: Supplied

The business lunch menu fittingly offers the widest selection for starters. You can open with the light and summery cucumber avocado salad, or perhaps something with a bit more heft, like the beetroot salad with goat cheese and balsamic cream. If you’re in the mood for something more playful, you could try the mini salmon tacos, or go for the ever-popular shrimp tempura or seared salmon sashimi.

For the main course, the options take you across the globe, from casarecce pasta with veal bacon to shish taouk with pickled cherry salad to beef stroganoff with creamy mushroom sauce or a Wagyu cheese burger. What every dish has in common is the quality of the ingredients and the delicate flavours melded together to create something out of the ordinary for your palate.

Image Credit: Supplied

You may be there on business, but you can allow yourself the pleasure of some of their signature desserts. There’s no dearth of creativity here either – spaghetti ice cream, anyone? Or if you’re feeling a little less adventurous, you could try this delightful twist on a classic French pastry – the lotus millefeuille.

Add in a refreshing range of shisha flavours as well, and you have a lunch experience that is quintessentially Dubai in every sense.