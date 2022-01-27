Picture this: a perfect winter evening under the stars, with views of the Burj Khalifa and the charm of Dubai’s old quarter to enchant you and your loved one.
This Valentine’s Day, the team at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, has pulled out all the stops to organise a magnificent feast to the accompaniment of great music for you to savour.
The hotel is famed for its many legendary restaurants, all of which will be showcased on the Creek View Terrace at this Valentine’s Gala Dinner that starts at 7.30pm. With more than 10 cuisines to choose from, it promises to be a grand affair.
Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek is also welcoming families to the event. So for those of you who can’t get a babysitter, this is the perfect chance to celebrate as a family.
“It’s been great to reopen our Creek View Terrace and see so many people safely celebrating over the festive period,” says Jan Hanak, General Manager of Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek. “We’ve made a few refurbishments in 2021 and the feedback so far has been excellent.
“Our Valentine’s Day events have been really popular over the years, so we’re looking forward to continuing with what will hopefully be another sell-out event. Our celebration is unique and we try to make it family-friendly and inclusive. We’ve also had guests in the past who actually got married with us, so it’s super that they’re still celebrating love with us.”
Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek’s Valentine’s Gala Dinner is priced at Dh245.
Email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com or call 04 205 7033 to make your reservation.