Mediclinic Middle East (MCME) has entered into a partnership with BUDDI AI and its UAE operating partner, Digi7 to integrate the industry-leading CODING.AI solution across all MCME hospitals and clinics in Abu Dhabi.

For MCME, this is the first step in an automation journey, using a platform that is fuelled by an unmatched patented contextual lake and deep learning algorithms to simplify workflows by making sense of unstructured EMR data. This will boost efficiencies and allow MCME professionals to continue to focus on providing seamless continuity of care and a superior client experience for all patients, while easing costs.

This initiative also aligns with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 vision, which puts healthcare at the forefront of the government’s long-term vision for the country and promotes the use of AI to support e-health delivery systems. It prioritises digital health in an already impressive health infrastructure, working towards the UAE becoming a global force in healthcare. The country is embracing the potential of AI and appointed the world’s first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in 2017.

Digi7 is a UAE-based digital healthcare company bringing a broad portfolio of innovative products to improve healthcare outcomes, reduce costs, and increase efficiencies in healthcare systems. The company is a pioneering force in the health technology sector promoting solutions that are designed for easy adoption, enhanced by AI and deep learning.

By bringing CODING.AI to the UAE, Mediclinic and Digi7 will create improved efficiencies and meaningful savings for all MCME hospitals and clinics.

CODING.AI will implement autonomous coding solutions for all specialties across all facilities by automating ICD-10 and CPT codes with over 95 per cent plus accuracy, guaranteed compliance with the UAE's reimbursement guidelines, and an overall reduction in claims denials.

“At Mediclinic, we believe in putting data science and innovation at the heart of our approach and we are looking to adopt best-in-class artificial intelligence platforms with proven track records across our facilities,” says Hein VanEck, Chief Strategy Office at Mediclinic Middle East

“Our team in the Middle East, in conjunction with our colleagues at Mediclinic International, followed a rigorous process to evaluate vendors and we selected BUDDI AI’s CODING.AI platform to enable a culture of excellence across all our facilities for revenue cycle automation. This will also be the first AI solution Mediclinic implements in revenue cycle management globally. In doing so, our operations will be well placed to achieve automation while strengthening our stance as the leading healthcare provider in the UAE and beyond.”

Ahmed Abdullah, CEO of Digi7, says that the company is delighted to partner with Mediclinic for the launch of BUDDI AI across the UAE. “This closely aligns with the UAE’s forward-thinking vision for health in the country, and not only facilitates, but expedites meeting the goals of Centennial 2071 through the use of innovative solutions such as BUDDI AI. Utilising AI, we can boost the quality of healthcare, while saving billions of dollars. In this way, our goals at Digi7 are in perfect harmony with Mediclinic and the UAE government; we are all striving to improve healthcare for patients and providers.”