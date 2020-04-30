RTA announces to reopen its customer happiness and service provider centres from April 30. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Roads andd Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced to reopen its customer happiness and service providing centres from April 30.

“The is reopening three customer happiness centres at Umm Al Ramoul, Deira and Al Barsha, as well as 19 service provider centres, starting from Thursday,” said a statement issued by the authority. The centres were closed on April 1 as part of the precautionary measures to combat coronavirus pandemic.

RTA will maintain full preventive health measures including the installation of heat sensors at the entry of centres, the mandatory wearing of masks, and physical distancing to ensure the highest safety for both clients and employees. Centres will be open from 9am to 3pm.

Al Shirawi, Cars Deira, SpeedFit, and Tasjeel (Discovery Gardens, International City and Al Tawar) Centres, as well as AutoPro (Satwa, Mankhool) Centres will remain closed until further notice.