File photo of Al Barsha police station. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Police here took a group of youngsters for violating social distancing orders by gathering in front of a house in Al Barsha district, an senior official said on Thursday.

Each participant was asked to sign a promisory note at a police station vowing not to repeat the offence — or face penalties.

Brigadier Abdul Raheem Bin Shafee, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, said the group violated the order against organising a gathering or meeting. They were then asked to sign a document at the police station with a promise not to repeat the offence again.

“We won’t stand still against anyone violating the legal order issued by UAE Attorney General regarding the list of fines and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anyone violating the law will be subject to punishment,” Brig Bin Shafee said.

He said that the police station took violators' data, type of violation and date.

“If the offence is repeated, then the host of the gathering will be fined Dh10,000 and each participant will be fined with Dh5,000, as per the law,” he added.

Sanctions

On March, the UAE Attorney General issued a resolution number 38 on the list of sanctions for the precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the list of fines, a Dh10,000 fine will be issued for whoever invites or organizes gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations. Participants will also be fined Dh5,000.