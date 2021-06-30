Image Credit: Supplied

When it comes to your health, all that matters is getting the right care and treatment when you need it, wherever you are in the world. But with so many international health insurance options, it can be difficult to know exactly which plan is right for you. Should you choose a plan for an individual or look for family plans? What hospitals would you like to access, and which countries do you think you might need treatment in? How much premium will you have to pay to be covered for your pre-existing condition?

Luckily, Oman Insurance in partnership with Bupa Global have has simplified things for you. As their customer, you can benefit from the combined experience of Oman Insurance Company, the insurer and local administrator of their plans, and Bupa Global, the international administrator of the plans, a partnership that is designed to help fill you with confidence.

Their focus has always been on the quality of care they provide their customers. Their global health insurance plans are designed by medical professionals who understand what truly global health insurance plans should offer.

Their plans in the UAE offer direct access to some of the best doctors and hospitals locally, regionally, and internationally, accompanied by premium levels of customer service. Designed for individuals who value expertise, freedom, and quality, they aim to deliver access to a widespread network of over 1.5 million healthcare providers around the world. The plans are classified into four tiers with clearly segmented benefits and annual limits and designed for day-to-day healthcare needs and many offer wellness benefits to help keep you and your family at their best.

To help guide your decision, their advisers are ready to listen to your needs, help you compare each plan, take you through the fine print and make sure you are confident and comfortable with your final decision.

When comparing international health insurance plans, you should ask yourself a few questions. Look for key benefits within your plan such as in-patient and out-patient treatment, hospital accommodation, vaccinations, comprehensive maternity cover and medical evacuation. You may also choose to include optical and dental benefits; health screening cover and treatment with functional physicians such as physiotherapists and osteopaths.

When living in Dubai, ensuring your health insurance plan meets all the criteria needed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to fulfil visa applications is key. One should look for flexibility when it comes to treatment for you and your family so you can access treatment at a hospital or country of your choice.

If you are a couple or have a family, you might want to consider looking into a family policy rather than health insurance as an individual. Enrolling your family under the same policy can help ensure that your entire family is protected with the same level of cover. New family members can also be easily added to the plan as your family grows. On their Elite plan two children under 10 years of age can be insured at no extra cost (subject to underwriting).

Nobody likes to be caught off guard when it comes to their coverage. That’s why it is important to read the plan benefits and terms and conditions carefully before signing an insurance agreement. This includes reviewing the coverage, waiting periods, premium payments in detail. As their customer you can have access to ongoing support for your queries, should you need extra advice about your policy and benefits. Through their online plan management tool, MembersWorld, their customers have a quick and easy way to manage their healthcare plan online. You can submit and track their claims, apply for second medical opinion and also seek pre-authorisation prior to treatment.

Thanks to their partnership with Bupa Global, Oman Insurance can go the extra mile. Mental health matters as much to them as physical health, so mental health coverage is enhanced in all their plans. They also offer support with the Global Virtual Care* telemedicine app where you can access a global network of doctors, via phone or video, for same day appointments, 24/7.

They don’t wait until you’re ill to start looking after you, their plans can include everyday benefit options like health assessments, dental and optical (waiting periods apply) that can help to keep you and your family in good shape all year round.

They understand your needs. Communication is key when it comes to explaining your health concerns and receiving the right advice. Their in-house service advisers speak multiple languages, so they can talk to you fluently, get to the bottom of your concerns and recommend the best healthcare plans for your needs. Most importantly, they aim to speak to your medical provider in their own language to ensure the consistency of communication across all touchpoints.

