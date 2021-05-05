Image Credit: Supplied

The festive season is well and truly here and summer is just around the corner. What better way to chill out and celebrate both than with the absolutely freshest ice creams, cakes, shakes and more delivered straight from your nearest Cold Stone Creamery outlet.

Want to have your cake and eat it too?

Choose from the huge list of signature cakes including Cake Batter Confetti™, Cookies & Creamery™ or even one called A Cheesecake Named Desire™.

The Cake Batter Confetti™ has multiple layers of moist red velvet cake, cake batter ice cream with rainbow sprinkles and is wrapped in a white frosting that’s sure to trigger a party in your mouth.

You’re a chocoholic? Delight in Midnight Delight®. In a bite, it is chocolate upon chocolate, upon chocolate. It has layers of moist devil’s food cake, fudge and chocolate ice cream, with chocolate shavings wrapped in rich fudge ganache.

This of course, is only the tip of the ice creams and cakes range at Cold Stone Creamery.

Based in Arizona, US, Cold Stone Creamery, an American ice-cream parlour chain, has been in the business of creating customised premium ice creams since 1988.

Apart from to-die-for ice creams and cakes, Cold Stone Creamery is also known to serve up some delectable drinks made with the finest ingredients to leave your taste buds tingling with surprises. Just what you would like to cool off with after a hot summer’s day.

The Ultimate Experience

For an amazing ice-cream experience, head to any of the Cold Stone Creamery stores in the UAE, where singing and juggling staff are ever ready to toss up a rich, creamy dessert just the way you want.

If ice creams are your passion, take your pick from a bouquet that includes Chocolate Devotion®, Founder’s Favorite®, Peanut Butter Cup Perfection®, Coffee Lovers Only® or Cookie Doughn't You Want Some®.

Check out the Coffee House Crunch™ cake that is, ahem, brewed daily in ice cream or the Peanut Butter Playground™ or the Chocolate Chipper™.

Whip up your own ice cream

Have you been dreaming up your own ice-cream combo? Visit any of the Cold Stone Creamery stores in town and turn it into a reality. Millions of customers like you have let their imagination run wild and come up with gazillions of lip-smacking combinations. Pick your favourite flavour of ice cream and get adventurous with the toppings. Candy, fruit or nuts, or everything together with all kinds of yummy mix-ins thrown in?