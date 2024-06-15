Carpet Centre , the GCC's most trusted carpet brand known for its hassle-free shopping experience and free home trial, has launched its latest carpet/rug collection. This new line is a collaborative effort with renowned interior designer Noura Alsorougi, founder of Noon Design Studio. The Noura Alsorougi x Carpet Centre collection debuts with a selection of exquisitely hand-finished carpets.

At the heart of this inaugural collection is the Noon Sadaf carpet . This masterpiece exemplifies meticulous craftsmanship and design. Made from a luxurious blend of New Zealand combed wool, prima cotton, and viscose, the Noon Sadaf carpet is designed with both quality and versatility in mind. The minimalist aesthetic of the Noon Design collection allows it to seamlessly integrate with a variety of interior styles. A standout feature of the Noon Sadaf carpet is its hand-carved design, which creates a striking 3D effect, adding depth and dimension to any room.

The carpet is available in a wide range of sizes, from 240x170 cm to oversized options up to 600x400 cm, ensuring a perfect fit for any space. Each hand-loomed piece comes in neutral colors, enhancing its adaptability and making every carpet unique.

The Noura Alsorougi x Carpet Centre collection features a selection of exquisitely hand-finished carpets Image Credit: Supplied

Habib Yaraghi, Founder and CEO of Carpetcentre.com, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Noura Alsorougi and introduce the Noon Design collection. Noon Design is a well-known brand that understands the lifestyle aspirations in the UAE, making this collaboration a perfect fit."

Noura Alsorougi, Founder of Noon Design, also shared her excitement about the launch. She stated, "Collaborating with Carpet Centre to launch the Noon Design carpet collection aligns perfectly with our vision at Noon Design. Our goal is to cater to the lifestyle aspirations of our clients by creating beautiful, functional spaces. We are eager to see the Noon Sadaf adorn homes across the GCC."

This new collection from Carpet Centre and Noon Design Studio promises to offer a unique blend of aesthetic appeal and practical functionality, providing customers with high-quality, beautifully designed carpets that elevate any interior space.

