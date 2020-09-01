Partner with the best in the business when setting up your dream company here in the UAE

Whether you are looking for 100 per cent ownership, substantial tax exemptions and hassle-free capital repatriation, or any other guidance on what’s on trend in your chosen field of entrepreneurship, the specialists at BSC will serve your needs without a hitch Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai holds the status of being a popular global business hub with entrepreneurs and SMEs - residents, visitors or companies from around the world visiting the UAE to establish their trade in one of the fastest and most ambitious emerging economies.

Now, business set-up in Dubai becomes a reasonably effortless task when you obtain the right advice and structured help from Business Setup Consultants (BSC), a leading business set-up and management consultant in the region.

The crack team at BSC provides one-stop solutions to entrepreneurs and SMEs, helping them realise their dreams of company formation in Dubai.

Whether you choose to set up your company within any of the free zones in the UAE or offshore, BSC’s highly experienced and dedicated business consultants are at your beck and call, providing vital support in helping you fulfil your trade goals. The BSC team ensures that you are in possession of the right know-how needed to commence your organisation’s operations here in the UAE.

BSC offers a one-stop solution to all your needs: from business set-up to PRO services, bookkeeping and accounting, marketing and professional wills writing and registration.

Service support

BSC supports would-be entrepreneurs in the UAE and around the world every step of the way through its bouquet of services ranging from the preparation of documents and liaising and checking with authorities to even assisting clients with all the mandatory visa applications.

With in-depth knowledge and understanding of government entities, BSC’s expert team offers the assurance of your dream business being nurtured by the right people.

The professional expertise of its dedicated consultants ensures entrepreneurs partnering with BSC faster and smoother completion of all work processes, in a manner that is cost effective as well. The partnership also frees you from all the worries and apprehensions usually associated with company formation, leaving you much needed time to look into the other critical aspects of your pet project.

We are a boutique business set-up office that spends the time to understand our clients' plans and needs to offer them the best advice and service and help them focus on what matters most, leaving all the intricacies of company formation to our team. - Rania El Alami, Head of Sales and Marketing, Business Setup Consultants

So, ensure you get in touch with the specialists at BSC the next time you hit upon a brainwave for new business. Following a proper interaction with you and getting to understand your short and mid-term vision for your dream company, the BSC team will be happy to guide you on everything from the company type you need to look at to the type of Dubai trade license you need to apply for, a prerequisite for setting up business in the Emirate, and so much more.

Key benefits

Seeking professional help is useful for entrepreneurs looking to make an informed decision on how to start a business in Dubai. Whether you are looking for 100 per cent ownership, substantial tax exemptions and hassle-free capital repatriation, or any other form of guidance on what’s on trend in your chosen field of entrepreneurship, the specialists at BSC will serve your needs without a hitch.

Expect to be guided and pampered with a host of boutique concepts and tailormade solutions from the BSC team as you are guided through every step of the company formation process. From choosing and applying for the right operating license, to submitting the required documents to authorities and even doing all necessary pre-approvals for you, BSC’s PRO Services Dubai feature takes everything into account.

For instance, Business Setup Consultants DMCC provides different packages to clients based on their needs starting from budget, VIP and VIP Platinum to fully customised service options.

Assistance across the UAE

BSC’s support system is not confined to Dubai alone. You will be served in all jurisdictions across the UAE – that includes 37 free zones and 6 mainland authorities. So, if you are looking for support on the UAE Investor Visa in any of the emirates, BSC’s specialist consultants are well equipped to guide you on the right way forward.

You will also receive expert help on various services including trade license renewal, liquidation and amendment visa services and visa cancellation support, as well as new UAE Company registration and document clearance processes.

BSC assures you a quality customer service experience that sits pretty on your pocket too. Start-up clients and entrepreneurs partnering with the brand can also avail digital business solutions and bookkeeping services at affordable prices, empowering all to grow in the operation and stay up to date on company activities.