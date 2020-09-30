Image Credit: Supplied

The last trimester of pregnancy is an exciting time for everyone in the family as your due date draws ever nearer. However, excitement can often be mixed with anxiety as costs start to mount up.

You’d like to give your baby the very best – from the cutest outfits and latest accessories to the most beautiful nursery - but need to keep an eye on the budget too.

Well, you’re in luck! Whether you’re a new or expecting parent or simply in the market for the best children’s wardrobe, nursery furniture and playtime essentials, Babyshop has just the ticket!

The Middle East’s premier store for parents and children with the biggest range of baby products has been serving three generations of parents over 50 years. That’s an incredible five decades of expertise when it comes to knowing what is best for baby, earning the trust of millions of families. All new products are put through four stages of quality checks before reaching the shelves, in order to ensure they are the best for your baby.

"What I love the most about Babyshop is that it offers a wide variety of quality and comfortable products at competitive prices, all under one roof,” says Rahima Rizwan, mother of three children aged 11, 8 and 4 months, who has been a loyal customer for years. “To add to that, it has the best service at all times."

Neha Shishir, mum to nine-year-old and two-year-old girls, is impressed with the feeding essentials available at the store. "I love the feeding range, be it storage bottles or food processors," she says. "The entire range is designed beautifully to suit everyday needs."

What's more, Babyshop is here with some amazing seasonal offers across all its popular items. From feeding essentials and apparel to toiletries, toys and school supplies, the children’s store offers the best in terms of quality, value and design.

Here are some of the not-to-be-missed deals in the newly launched Best for Baby promotion, which runs until October 17.

High quality, cute-as-a-button clothing

Babyshop is known for its practical and stylish line of clothing for boys and girls, and the store currently has a buy-one-get-one-free offer right across its top-selling apparel brands. Everything from cutesy one-pieces, sleepsuits and pyjama sets to cool boys’ shirts and pants, pretty party dresses and colourful playsuits are available. Much loved labels including Giggles, Juniors and Sanrio are among those featured.

A full line of feeding products

Babyshop boasts an impressive range of top-quality feeding products including bottles, teats and accessories, sterilisers and warmers, milk powder dispensers, bottle cleaners and holders. Now is the perfect opportunity to stock up, as the store has a whopping 25 per cent off across its feeding range, including Avent, Tommee Tippee, Giggles and other leading brands.

Toys to amuse for hours

Toys, toys, toys – as far as the eye can see. With a stupendous 30 per cent off right now across toys at Babyshop you’ll enjoy buying them as much as your little darlings will have fun playing with them. The offer includes all the latest must-have items such as Barbie, Our Generation, Dolls, Trolls, Little Live Pets, Hotwheel, Teamsterz, Dickie Toys, Nerf, X-Shot, Batman, Fisher Price, PlayDoh, MB Games, and V-Tech.

Bang on-trend nursery furniture

Soft pastels, bright colours and minimalist Nordic styles continue to be the hottest trends in nursery furniture and Babyshop represents with a gorgeous selection of cribs, lighting accessories, rugs and play mats, wall decor and more. Favourite brands such as Bright Starts and Joie are included among the amazing Best for Baby offers. Spend Dh400 and get Dh100 off, spend Dh800 and get Dh250 off, or spend Dh1,200 and above and get Dh400 off. Time to get creative and design the nursery of your dreams!