Automechanika Dubai , the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East, is preparing to bring the industry’s biggest players to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from today and until November 24, for three days of networking and making connections. Opportunities on offer include unparalleled access to decision makers and insights from industry insiders, in addition to discovering the latest innovations and solutions.

The demand for such opportunities is reflected in the growth of the event itself — following a successful return to live events in 2021, Automechanika Dubai 2022 will bring together 1,145 exhibitors from 53 countries, who are eager to be part of the Middle East market. Exhibitors at Automechanika Dubai 2022 will showcase the full range of products and services for the automotive aftermarket industry including Tires & Batteries; Parts & Components; Electronics & Systems; Repair & Maintenance; Accessories & Customising, and finally Car Wash, Care & Reconditioning.

Among those exhibiting will be a significant number of companies based in the UAE, eager to connect with new partners both locally and further afield. These include Juma Al Majid Est, Dynatrade, Central Trading Company, New East General Trading and Al Shamali Auto Parts Group, as well as local industry heavyweight Emarat.

“After a very successful 2021 edition, Emarat is very pleased to participate in Automechanika Dubai 2022,” says Yann-Eric Gille, Senior Manager – Lubricants Sales at Emarat. He adds, “We very much look forward to exhibiting our high-quality lubricants and to meet with UAE customers and overseas visitors. We are positive that it will enable the further expansion of Emarat lubricants in the domestic and export markets.”

“We are excited to participate in Automechanika Dubai once again,” says Mohammed Aqel, General Manager at Central Trading, a part of the Al Rostamani Group of companies. “This year, we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainable practices and will be showcasing some of the latest eco-friendly products from our international suppliers such as Michelin, Castrol and ACDelco.”

A recent report by consultants and researchers Frost & Sullivan, prepared for Automechanika Dubai has identified several specific opportunities in individual GCC countries. In the UAE, an influx of expatriates is expected to drive increasing vehicle numbers on the road in the UAE and, therefore, its aftermarket demand; while the country has the GCC’s fastest EV adoption with an estimated 2 per cent of its vehicle fleet being electric in the next three years.

Other regional opportunities identified in the report include high demand in Saudi Arabia driven by an increase in female drivers, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and its plans for developing tourism, manufacturing, and infrastructure, while the market in Qatar will benefit from increased fleet sales to service November’s FIFA 2022 World Cup, driving sales of lubricants, batteries, tires and car washes.

As a result of these opportunities, Automechanika Dubai is also attracting exhibitors from abroad, keen to be part of this burgeoning Middle East market. The exhibition will include more than 20 dedicated country pavilions, including some who are attending for the first time, such as pavilions from Morocco and Indonesia.

Aftermarket sector grows

The automotive aftermarket in Africa is growing significantly — vehicle imports are rising and driving a booming spare parts market. E-commerce penetration in the region is extremely low, and face-to-face meetings are still the best way to connect with buyers. Automechanika Dubai’s popular AfriConnections event will also be returning, connecting African buyers with global suppliers, the ideal platform for buyers to meet key manufacturers, distributors, traders and agents and hear from industry experts on the market trends and new opportunities for African trade.

Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Show Director of Automechanika Dubai, says, “The global automotive aftermarket provides a wealth of opportunities in addition to challenges, as it emerges in a post-pandemic world.” He adds, “The whole sector landscape is shifting as demand grows and challenges such as parts delivery delays and increased freight costs emanating from the global supply chain hiatus remain in place, which impact the GCC in particular, due to its reliance on imports.”

As a result, many suppliers are searching for new routes to market and innovative solutions. Automechanika Dubai’s Innovation Zone will showcase innovative ideas, technology, digital solutions, autonomous vehicles, EV charging stations and components that support the ongoing changes in the automotive industry.

Other features at the exhibition include the Automechanika Academy, which will provide attendees with the opportunity to interact with their peers, hear from industry leaders in a selection of technical lectures and panel discussions, to learn about the latest trends and discover innovations. Then there is the Modern Workshop, where garage and workshop professionals can enhance their knowledge by taking part in training programmes, workshops and live presentations that will showcase the most modern, latest and innovative solutions dedicated to this sector.

In addition, the Automechanika Dubai Awards, taking place on the morning of November 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will recognise people, businesses, and products across the MENA region for their performance, customer service, sustainability, safety initiatives, and accomplishments.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Automechanika Dubai

When: November 22-24, 2022

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre