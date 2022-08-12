The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED features a breathtaking design, at just 16.9mm thickness and weighing 1.39kg. It is a powerful and compact notebook with features such as an expansive OLED display, high-end internals and signature Asus traits.

Sophisticated appearance

Asus’ approach with the Zenbook 14 OLED’s design is completely different from anything we have seen before. The laptop’s chassis is made of an aluminium alloy with the new Asus logo design on the lid formed with simple lines. Featuring the Asus monogram, the machine is available in Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon colour finishes. Its core design philosophy aside, the machine also features a unique hinge allowing for full 180-degree movement to lay the laptop flat for easy content sharing.

Image Credit: Supplied

Immersive visuals

On the front, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED features a 14-inch, 2.8K 16:10 OLED HDR touchscreen with a four-sided NanoEdge design. You get up to a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 2,880x1,800 resolution and up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

For content consumption, there is nothing better. The display’s 600nit peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and an ultra-wide colour gamut of 100 per cent DCI-P3 means it is the perfect companion for movies or TV shows, especially coupled with the laptop’s carefully tuned Harman Kardon audio system. If you quickly want to change how your display behaves, you can also customise the panel’s colour gamut. For example, DCI-P3 is for cinema content, sRGB is for creating web content or browsing whereas Display P3 is for movie-grade colours.

Image Credit: Supplied

The beauty of Asus’ OLED panels is that they are versatile and suited for any use case. The colours reproduced are richer and more vivid, making the panels an ideal choice for colour-intensive projects. With us spending the better part of our days in front of the screen, Asus also ensures that your eyes are fully protected with its displays emitting 70 per cent less harmful blue light. It does so by calibrating the spectrum and shifting it, thereby leaving colour accuracy uncompromised.

Impressive specifications

Despite the thin and lightweight form factor, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED makes no sacrifices when it comes to power. Inside, the machine is equipped with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series processor with up to 16GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD and a 75Wh battery with Power Delivery charging support up to 65W.

The 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series processor features unprecedented new hybrid architecture, which offers a unique combination of performance and efficiency cores. This translates to real-world performance, intuitively scaled to match whatever you are doing. The chip further sports Intel Evo certification, which guarantees a set of hardware specifications and key experience targets for an exceptional mobile experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

In addition to internal hardware, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED sports a rich array of connectivity features. This includes Thunderbolt 4 Type-C USB ports with support for high-speed data transfer, DisplayPort and Power Delivery. You also get a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, an audio combination jack and a microSD card reader. To help stay connected wirelessly, you get support for tri-band WiFi 6E.

ErgoSense keyboard and ScreenXpert 3.0

With an ErgoLift hinge design, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED makes typing comfortable on the ErgoSense keyboard and increases the ventilation space under the chassis for improved heat dissipation. You find a subtle 0.2mm dish-shaped indentation on its keys with a 1.4mm travel distance. Together with both design features, the keyboard on the laptop enables an accurate and comfortable typing experience akin to using a desktop PC keyboard.

Image Credit: Supplied

For added convenience, the keyboard on the machine sports a new power key design with an embedded fingerprint scanner and easy access to Fn keys. But more importantly, the laptop supports Asus’ NumberPad 2.0 with ErgoSense, which is an LED-illuminated numeric keypad intergrated in the touchpad of the machine. This allows for easy input of numbers in addition to support for various multitouch gestures.

Lastly, there is Asus’ ScreenXpert 3.0, a feature now tailor-made for single-screen machines. The software enables a more efficient experience when dealing with multi-window related operations with features such as App Switcher, App Navigator and Camera and Microphone Switcher. A floating menu of options allows you to easily access all the features present for a more seamless multitasking experience.

Pricing and availability