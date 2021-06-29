Versatile and powerful! Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

The new Asus ROG Flow X13 with RTX 3050Ti builds on the series’ promise for ultraportable gaming laptops without a compromise in power. It sports a thin and lightweight chassis at 15.8mm and 1.30kg with a slick 360-degree hinge for an ideal blend of power and flexibility.

Versatile design language

Image Credit: Supplied

Asus’ ROG Flow X13 with RTX 3050Ti is designed to embody versatility. It has flowing lines around its magnesium alloy chassis with textured grooves and a sandblasted finish for grip. The ‘gravity wave’ design is applied throughout the entire ultra-slim chassis of the machine giving the laptop a unique look.

Up front, you find WQHD 120Hz 16:10 13-inch IPS display on the ROG Flow X13 with RTX 3050Ti. The edge-to-edge Pantone validated display is Corning Gorilla Glass protected and offers touch and stylus input for the most intuitive interaction. Staple processing hardware and connectivity features including a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery make it on Asus’ laptop. But most impressive is its ability to add power at will.

The ROG Flow X13 with RTX 3050Ti can use Asus’ exclusive PCIe 3.0 x8 interface to connect the XG Mobile eGPU. This is the world’s lightest and most compact external GPU (eGPU), harnessing up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU clocked at 1,810MHz with ROG Boost. Given that this is a proprietary solution, the eGPU avoids bottlenecks, gives users a rich selection of I/O and stays cool throughout usage.

Make the ultimate play with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series

With Nvidia RTX 30 Series graphics on the ROG Flow X13, you find a slew of new and updated features. For the first time ever, gamers can see their favorite games including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Control and Apex Legends running 1440p at high frame rates. Moreover, Nvidia’s Max-Q technologies help to ensure powerful performance in a design like the one found of the ROG Flow X13 with RTX 3050Ti.

Here, you find Nvidia’s 3rd generation of Max-Q with AI-powered Dynamic Boost 2.0 and WhisperMode 2.0. AI-powered Dynamic Boost 2.0 allows for intelligent power-balancing between the CPU, GPU and graphics memory for efficient performance whereas WhisperMode 2.0 uses AI algorithms to manage CPU, GPU, system temperatures and fan speeds, delivering great acoustics and the best possible performance.

Image Credit: Supplied

Specifically for laptops, Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) delivers dramatic performance increases. Because laptop GPUs are constrained by power, AI-driven super resolution technology allows for such increases in performance without challenging the laptop’s constraints. DLSS is therefore able to achieve up to 2x the performance for the same amount of GPU power. Given the 62WHr battery on the ROG Flow X13 with RTX 3050Ti, the new Advanced Optimus enables both long battery life and tear-free gameplay with the help of G-Sync. The latter is a huge upgrade over its previous generation technology.

Building on the Nvidia RTX 30 series’ strong hardware, you find several software benefits. Nvidia Reflex uses G-Sync to optimize and measure system latency for a competitive advantage in FPS titles whereas Nvidia Broadcast gives you studio-level production powered by AI to take your livestreams and video chats to the next level.

Flexible at will

Image Credit: Supplied

No matter the type of work, Asus’ unique solution found on the ROG Flow X13 with RTX 3050Ti is ideal. When commuting, you benefit from an ultra-portable form factor which still packs the power of the Nvidia RTX 3050Ti. This lets you benefit from long battery life and essential hardware when required. But when in your home setup, you can easily upgrade to the Nvidia RTX 3080 and benefit from even more performance with ease.

Pricing and availability