Apparel Group has unveiled R&B Fashion's new flagship store at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai. This reflects the group's commitment to enhancing shopping experiences through its homegrown brands.
Spanning a spacious 14,000 square feet, the store at City Centre Mirdif showcases R&B Fashion's reputation for trendsetting. It offers a curated selection, merging international runway hits with versatile everyday fashion. Catering to children, women and men, the range extends to fashion apparel, footwear, beauty, toys, and accessories. True to R&B's ethos, the store champions diversity and body positivity, presenting styles in a vast array of sizes.
"R&B Fashion stands as a testament to Apparel Group's unwavering commitment to quality and forward-thinking,” says Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “The choice of City Centre Mirdif, one of the country's top-tier shopping locales, harmonises perfectly with our aspirations for our homegrown brand. We eagerly anticipate our customers relishing the unparalleled quality and style that R&B brings to this bustling mall."
Arun Pagarani, CEO of R&B Fashion, adds, "Our new flagship store in City Centre Mirdif is more than just a retail space; it's a commitment to our customers. As Dubai continues to be pivotal in our growth strategy, this launch aligns perfectly with our plans for R&B's expansion in the UAE and the wider GCC territories. Given City Centre Mirdif's stature in the premium retail domain, we believe our customers will be treated to an exceptional blend of style, quality, and shopping comfort."
Launched in Oman in 2012, R&B Fashion has a strong presence in the Middle East and India with more than 123 stores across seven countries. One of the fastest-growing value and lifestyle fashion brands, it offers quality clothing at affordable prices with the help of its in-house designers who are always ahead of latest trends and create great new looks for every season.