American Hospital Dubai has opened its first Emirati medical tourism office outside the UAE in Lagos, Nigeria, providing Nigerians with easier access to world-class medical services across various healthcare facilities in the UAE.

This initiative is part of American Hospital Dubai’s expansion strategy, which includes establishing around 30 new offices across Africa and Eastern Europe. This move not only aims to broaden the hospital’s reach but also reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading destination for medical tourism.

American Hospital Dubai has always been the medical care destination of choice for Nigerians because of its top-notch, evidence-based, and culturally attuned treatments and care from the best doctors and specialists. Opening its representative office in Lagos ensures American Hospital Dubai addresses the needs of more Nigerians looking for trusted healthcare overseas and positions the UAE as a premier destination for medical tourism.

Premier destination for medical tourism

“The UAE has consolidated its position as one of the premier global medical tourism destinations,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai. “It enjoys a growing international trust in the healthcare sector, excelling in delivering distinctive experiences and launching numerous initiatives to attract global medical tourists. The UAE’s expertise, innovation, high healthcare standards, and collaborations enhance its international standing in this field.

“American Hospital Dubai is committed to providing advanced medical technologies and collaborating with global experts in life sciences. It reflects our dedication to innovation, cutting-edge, multi-specialty healthcare services, and our commitment to patient safety and satisfaction.”

Besides being the channel for seeking medical treatments at American Hospital Dubai, the Lagos representative office will promote local community engagements and knowledge-sharing online seminars with Nigerian healthcare professionals. These education, empowerment and awareness-raising initiatives are integral to American Hospital Dubai’s mission to give back to society, and the representative office will actively engage with the Nigerian people and healthcare system.

Dedicated travel desk

Another significant feature of the Lagos representative office is its dedicated travel desk, which will design the most affordable treatment packages exclusively for Nigerian patients seeking care at American Hospital Dubai. It will also provide complete support with their travel arrangements. Travel between Nigeria and the UAE has resumed after the lifting of the ban by the UAE government earlier this year.

Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill, Board Member of American Hospital Nigeria, said, “No hospital has taken the steps that AHD is taking. From their investment plan for the country, to their capacity building initiatives, list of equipment to be delivered and the overall rollout timetable for Nigeria, it is clear their commitment is unrivalled. At the rate they are going, it is the healthcare system of the country that will be a net beneficiary. We really need to encourage investors like them and I’m glad about the reception they are getting.”

Round-the-clock international patient services