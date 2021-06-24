Image Credit: Shutterstock

Whether you’re suffering from a sporting injury or painful ligament, body pain is never pleasant. However, thanks to dedicated orthopaedic specialists and innovative treatments, help is readily available, and it doesn’t have to always be invasive either.

“Many of the cases presenting to the orthopaedic department require simple forms of non-surgical treatments ranging from some medications and supplements, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, splints for injuries and sometimes simple guidance for posture correction and lifestyle modifications,” explains Dr Ahmed Labib, Consultant - Orthopaedics and Sports injuries, Head of Department at Al Zahra Hospital, Dubai (AZHD).

While some people might be deterred from getting help for an ailment in case the problem needs surgery, at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai this type of medical intervention is usually the last resort.

“Cases that require surgical intervention are mainly those of complex fractures and torn ligaments causing instability problems or back problems. As surgeons, we have to present the patients with progressive lines of treatments and therefore consider surgery only after all other modalities of treatments were not effective,” says Dr Labib.

However, it is essential to note that getting treatment early on is imperative, just like any other medical ailment.

“I advise patients, particularly with an injury, even if they feel it is minor, to get checked because even mild injuries need some form of simple treatment to prevent things from getting worse, or becoming a chronic issue and, as known, the earlier the investigations, the simpler and more effective the treatment is,” says Dr Labib.

The orthopaedic specialists at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, treat many different ailments, some of which are more common than others.

“Orthopaedic problems commonly seen can be divided into two categories, which is either injury to the bones, joints, and ligaments caused by trauma, overuse or chronic pain mainly in the knee, neck and back. We operate with the latest technological advancements in diagnostics including the latest 3Tesla MRI that will help us in identifying the root of any musculoskeletal problem,” explains Dr Ihab Hussein, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in Spine treatments.

When it comes to chronic pain, Dr Labib advises, it is vital to get treatment early on, and even in situations that may require surgical intervention, more often than not it is minimally invasive.

“Minimally invasive surgeries became a widespread modality at AZHD’s orthopaedic department, including arthroscopic joint surgeries, numerous injuries particularly to the shoulder and knee, and several back problems are being managed daily with minimally invasive interventions,” adds Dr Labib. “This allows less pain, earlier recovery, and better preservation and restoration of function.”

Whatever the problem, there are various solutions, thanks to the experienced team who work together to get the best results.

“The best way to provide comprehensive care of excellence is by providing multiple sub-specialty teamwork, which allows the patient to be internally redirected to the consultant who has vast experience in that particular condition to give the best chance of a better recovery,” explains Dr Ihab Hussein. “The team harbours a spine unit, sports injury management unit, an arthroplasty unit, and a paediatric orthopaedic unit, which work in conjunction with a fully equipped physiotherapy and rehabilitation team.”

With a varied team of experts, complementary treatments are also available to help promote recovery.

Dr Andreas Appelt, Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine – MD, AZHD, says, “We combine advanced western medical practice (conventional medicine) with complementary eastern medicine to elevate treatment protocols and provide the best care and outcomes for orthopaedic patients. When patients go and see an orthopaedic surgeon, their main concern is being directly sent for surgery. It is important to consider and exhaust all alternative means of treatments before considering major invasive surgery.”

Although Dr Appelt points out that conservative treatment is not applicable in all cases, he suggests that it is the first line of treatment in about 90 per cent of patients.

“Conservative treatment refers to a method of medical treatment that avoids invasive surgeries and procedures. It uses methods that cause minimal to no harm, including chiropractic, acupuncture, physical therapy and medication. Although many physicians use physical therapy as the main form of complementary non-invasive treatment, acupuncture and chiropractic have shown significant benefits in inpatient recovery.”

Indeed, a combination of conventional and complementary treatments can provide a highly successful recovery.

“At Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, we believe that the best outcomes for our patients can be achieved through integrative medicine treatments,” says Dr Appelt.

“Acupuncture is a traditional type of treatment that helps with reducing pain," he adds. "It focuses on specific trigger points that aid in the treatment procedure and can help to relieve pain. Adding on to that, chiropractic alignment adjusts the range of motion of the body and helps to identify the source of the problem or pain.”

Through providing world-class surgical and non-invasive treatments to various orthopaedic and sports medicine issues, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai has become accredited with two Centres of Excellence in Orthopaedics.

“The hospital achieved accreditation in ACL and Rotator Cuff injuries and received certifications as centre of excellence in these two areas by providing international standard protocol of assessment, treatment, and post-operative recovery to thousands of patients,” says Dr Labib.