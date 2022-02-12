Al Watania Poultry , the number one poultry brand in Saudi Arabia and the largest poultry facility in the Middle East, will participate in Gulfood 2022 taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre in the UAE from Sunday.

Al Watania offers a variety of quality and affordable products and is continuously developing its production methods through world-class processes as well as innovative R&D.

By adopting a major expansion strategy over the past few years, Al Watania has successfully managed to become one of the largest poultry producers in the world.

This strategy has allowed the company to reach the goal of processing more than 1 million chicken and 1.5 million eggs per day to meet both local and international demand. It uses modern and environment-friendly systems that achieve the highest safety standards as well as sustainable development and ensures all chickens are fed naturally and slaughtered in full conformity with Islamic Sharia.

Today, the company’s fertilizer plants have a daily capacity of 300 tons, and its feed mills are capable of producing 1,800 tons per day.

Dr Mohammed AlRajhi, Chairman of Al Watania Poultry, will open the company’s stand at Gulfood. “We are looking forward to getting in front of our target customer, which is an excellent opportunity to introduce our brand, increase our business' image and draw people’s attention,” he says.

Dr Mohammed AlRajhi, Chairman of Al Watania Poultry

Al Watania’s expansion programme is also aimed at supporting Saudi Arabia's efforts to reduce its reliance on the import of chicken meat, by increasing local production by 20 per cent as per the 2030 Vision.

Founded in 1977 by Shaikh Suleiman Al Rahji, Al Watania today employs more than 7,500 people across 50 branches and has three slaughterhouses equipped with advanced technologies to produce fresh and frozen products.

The company also places environmental protection and the health of its employees among its top priorities. In this regard, the company has obtained the ISO 22000–HALAL-Saudi Gap-ISO 9001-HACCP Certification.

At the 27th edition of Gulfood, the largest annual F&B sourcing event in the world, several discussions will be dedicated to the rise and potential of e-commerce as well as its repercussions on the F&B industry, in light of the rapid growth in online shopping and delivery.

Image Credit: Supplied

The exhibition plans to initiate a shift from discussions to direct action regarding zero waste, empower young and new talent into the F&B industry, and bring together top chefs from around the world.

More than 4,000 exhibitors and speakers, award-winning chefs, and business leaders from 180 countries are expected to attend the event.

Approximately 40 per cent of all participants are newcomers who have been invited to present their innovative products.