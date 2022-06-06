As rents creep up across Dubai, have you been caught on the back foot without locking in a favourable deal for yourself? Worry not, Al Ghurair Properties is organising open houses at select locations on June 11-12 offering you an opportunity to still secure your dream residence for the right rent.

Head to Al Ghurair Residence, Manazil Al Mankhool 01, Manazil Al Raffa 03, Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03, or Masaken Al Qusais 01 this weekend between 9am and 6pm where Al Ghurair Properties personnel will be on hand to take you on a tour of the residential options available and where you can grab exclusive on-the-spot offers.

As with all buildings in Al Ghurair Properties’ portfolio, these ones too boast prime locations and easy access to public transportation, retail destinations as well as dining options – just about everything you need for leading a full life.

Located right above Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, the historical heart of Dubai, Al Ghurair Residence is perfect for families who want to be in the centre of action.

Spacious apartments with attached sports and leisure facilities and direct access to the mall make for a desirable and comfortable home. Two-bedroom flats start at Dh85,000 while three-bedrooms go for Dh109,000.

Set in Bur Dubai, Manazil Al Mankhool 01 is a high-rise offering beautiful views of the neighbourhood, thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. Complementing the striking views outside are the interiors built to high standards of grandeur and elegance that enhance everyday life.

Home to schools, hospitals, shopping centres (BurJuman is just 10 minutes away), multicultural restaurants, parks and a public library, the neighbourhood has everything you need for a safe and comfortable life. Equipped with a swimming pool, fitness centre and kids’ play area, Manazil Al Mankhool 01 has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for lease at rents starting at Dh58,000, Dh78,000 and Dh98,000 respectively.

Situated in an area dotted with supermarkets, shops and restaurants serving multicultural cuisines, Manazil Al Raffa 03 is a dynamic property with all the modern amenities.

At a walking distance from Al Fahidi metro station and a 13-minute drive away from Dubai International Airport, it's an excellent choice for anyone who loves a city experience. A two-bedroom apartment is available for Dh80,000 and a three-bedroom for Dh103,000.

Perfect for elite living, Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03 exemplifies sophistication and elegance. With both furnished and unfurnished apartments available in a range of sizes and layouts, you are indeed spoiled for choice. Balconies where you can enjoy Dubai sunsets add to the appeal. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment starts at Dh56,000 and for a three-bedroom flat, it’s Dh80,000.

If you are looking for bright, spacious apartments, then Masaken Al Qusais 01 is just right for you.

Set in a vibrant neighbourhood with parks, retail shops, supermarkets and restaurants, this building offers comfort and convenience with all the modern amenities and comes with a gym and a children's play area. What’s more, you get a one-bedroom apartment for an annual rent of Dh48,000 and two-bedrooms for Dh60,000.

No matter which one you choose as your dream residence, you can start processing paperwork on the spot to take possession of the apartment in a matter of 15 days. So don’t forget to bring all your documents and a cheque for one month’s rent to the open houses.